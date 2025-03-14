Alexis Garmong is a member of the St. Bonaventure University chapter of Her Campus. She writes and publishes weekly articles centered on topics like mental health and wellness, popular culture, and lifestyle. Beyond expressing herself and gaining writing experience, she aims to lean into the shared support, confidence, and sisterhood that Her Campus SBU has to offer! Outside of Her Campus, Alexis Garmong is a sophomore majoring in psychology with a minor in communication. She was previously a journalism major, and this facet of her identity is demonstrated through her advocacy for ultimate truths and rights like Freedom of Speech. She is interested in philosophy, theology, and any subject that encourages one to look at the world from different viewpoints. In day-to-day life, she enjoys listening to a massive variety of music genres and updating her Apple Music playlists accordingly. She loves films, fashion, art, literature, spirituality, animals, and nature. Her ultimate inspirations in life are Anna Karina, Audrey Hepburn, and Michael Cera. You can usually find her listening to Led Zeppelin or Black Sabbath, hanging out with friends, or lounging with her cat, Khaleesi.