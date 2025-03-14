The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
- Because of women, we can stay warm while driving in cold climates. Margaret A. Wilcox invented the automobile heater in 1893, and the world has benefited from her invention ever since.
- Because of women, we have made scientific advancements that have led to the development of cancer treatments. Ann Tsukamoto developed a method to isolate stem cells in 1991.
- Because of women, we can feel safe in our homes (as safe as a woman can feel at least). Marie Van Brittan Brown invented the home security system in 1969.
- Because of women, we can hold patents. Mary Kies was the first women to hold a patent (for a method of weaving to make hats) in 1809.
- Because of women, we have the right to vote and participate in government. Countless suffragists worked tirelessly for the right to vote for all women in America (no appreciation will be given to prejudiced women in the women’s suffrage movement).
- Because of women, we can make our own money and buy our own property in the United States.
- Because of women, we can get an education whether it be a high school diploma or a PhD. We have this right in much of the world but women all over, like Malala Yousafzai, continue to fight for their education.
- Because of women, we can share our writing and connect with each other. Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, Annie Wang and Windsor Hanger Western founded Her Campus in 2009!
- Because of women, we have investigative journalism. Nellie Bly set the standard in the 19th century.
- Because of women, we have nursing and nursing programs. In 1860, Florence Nightingale founded the first nursing school.
- Because of women, we have bodily autonomy and can choose whether we have children. In 1960, Margaret Sanger got the FDA to approve the first oral contraceptive form of birth control.
- Because of women, we grow up being told we are capable of anything and that we have a choice about what we want our futures to look like. Betty Friedan wrote “The Feminine Mystique” in the 20th century and encouraged women to discover their full potential beyond house chores and the limitations of traditional gender roles.
- Because of women, we have role models and supporters all around us.
- Because of women, we have mothers, sisters, aunts, and grandmothers.
- Because of women, there are over 8 billion people in this world.
- Because of women, we exist.
