The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.



It is hard enough to be a woman in the workplace but it is even harder to be a quiet woman in a workplace.

My entire life I have been told I’m “too quiet” or “too shy”, which some people see as a weakness, and honestly my shyness has led people to say that I seem rude, which obviously is not how someone wants to be perceived. Now, I am very conscious about my actions and demeanor when I’m meeting new people, and I don’t want to make a bad first impression.

Being the quiet and shy person in the room means you are not constantly answering questions or making your opinions known. That doesn’t mean my opinions are any less important, but I get them across differently. I’m a writer. I can express myself through words on paper better than verbal communication. Everyone has different strengths and weaknesses. I do not talk much, but I can write, and maybe the person who talks more doesn’t have the best writing skills. Together we can pull on our strengths and make something happen.

I have accepted that it is okay to be the quietest person in the room. That it does not make you any less ambitious. Maybe I do not make my dreams known to everyone, but that does not mean that I do not have them.

My favorite game to play is “Which March sister are you?”

And although I cannot play the piano, I am still a Beth March.

I truly embrace that I am Beth. I am not a leading woman, but that does not mean I am any less powerful. I have always loved the slower and more gentle approach to life. I like to base my work and morals on empathy for others. My gentleness and quietness connects me to Beth.

I love that I am a Beth. Most people strive to be like Jo because she is strong and outgoing, and that is just as important. But for every Jo there needs to be a Beth. Every March sister is strong and passionate in their own way which is why everyone can relate to at least one of them. I think everyone can be a little more like Beth. Everyone can be a little more empathetic

Just because Beth has a different approach does not mean she’s any less ambitious.

Just because I am shy does not mean I am rude.

Just because I am quiet doesn’t mean I am not ambitious.