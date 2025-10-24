Baking, Bonding, Becoming: Growing Up with My Grandmas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not everyone gets the chance to know or even meet their grandmothers, which makes me forever grateful that I have gotten to spend my entire life so far with both of them. Grandmothers are truly something special; they help shape you into the person you want to become. It’s like they have a ball of Play-Doh in the palm of their hand and mold you into the person you become.

Both of my grandmothers have taught me so much, from how to be confident and strong, to even just knowing how to bake. The experiences I have had with them have helped me evolve into the person I am today.

My mother’s mom, my grandma Lisa, has taught me how to bake and cook, while my dad’s mom, my grandma, Cindy, takes me on almost every trip she goes on. The baking lessons and the trips are just one thing I love about them, but there is so much more.

Grandma Lisa has become easily one of my best friends. She is someone I can go to with literally anything, and I know for a fact she will never judge me or punish me. She understands that as a teenager or young adult, you make mistakes, and you learn and grow from them. She is the person I can call if I feel like I cannot call anyone else in the entire world, and I will always love her for that.

We have had so many great experiences this far, including forgetting sugar in a pumpkin pie and, of course, I had to be the one to taste it, to me teaching her that, in fact, baking soda and baking powder are not the same thing and will not work in cookies; and yes, the cookies came out flat and rock solid!

But that’s what I love most: our ability to laugh, make mistakes, and the depth of our trust in our relationship. I mean, both of my grandmothers are my best friends; they are both caring and kind, but I have such a different relationship with them.

Grandma Cindy has taught me what a strong, independent women look like. She has gone through so much in her life, but she still remains in all of her grandchildren’s lives, not just mine. She has shown me that it’s okay to not be okay, and that it’s okay to find comfort in situations you would have never thought you would be in. Along with these, she helped me build confidence and learn how to communicate effectively with my anxiety.

She’s shown me how to persevere and how to keep living even when you do not think you can. I will forever be grateful for her and our bond because she is the most amazing woman I have ever met.

She has also gotten to show me many different places. We have traveled to a horse ranch in Lake George, New York, for the last 10 years, but also, we have gone to Honeoye Falls, New York, and more; it’s not just being able to travel, it’s the experiences I have when I’m there.

Our ability to just laugh and have fun without caring is inspiring. The way she can crack jokes and make everyone around us laugh is something I will always tell my children about someday. Even the inside jokes of “What happens at the ranch stays at the ranch” or saying, “See ya later alligator” and “In a while crocodile,” every time we say goodbye is something I will forever hold onto.

Having the ability to know my grandmothers all of my life is an experience I truly wish everyone could have. They are a key factor to who I have become today, and I could not have asked for better grandmothers.

P.S., when you guys read this, which I know you will, thank you for everything you have done for me, and for helping shape me into who I am today. I love you both so, so much. See you later alligator or peace out!