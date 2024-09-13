Bagels vs Situationships

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This title may sound borderline questionable; bear with me. The other day, I was in the dining hall enjoying a bagel. While eating the bagel I realized the gaping hole in the middle. Which I know sounds stupid like “Gabby, every bagel has a hole in the middle”. I am fully aware of this but I typically pass over it. That day it was more noticeable than before. The hole is something that will always be there no matter what. Some people will say “Oh you can put cream cheese in it or whatever spread you enjoy to fill the hole”. But the spread only temporarily solves the permanent problem of something being missing.

In this moment a singular bread product started to resonate in my own life. For those of you who don’t know, a situationship, by definition, is “a romantic connection between two people who do not have a label on their relationship but are more than friends.” This is something that most people my age have either gone through or will go through in the future. From my own experience, I have seen that situationships can be amazing, but at the same time there will always be this thought in the back of your mind that something is missing. That is, truthfully, one of the hardest pills to swallow.

Now, for the comparison. Bagels and situationships can be such an enjoyable experience if you do not mind the gaping, permanent hole in the center. It killed me to realize this, especially as a bagel lover (I eat a bagel every single day of my life). I never thought I would ever come to such a realization that would change my own life and my thinking about relationships in the future. A plain bagel with cream cheese did for me.

But what does this all truly mean? If you are a person who does not mind the fact there will always be something missing that will not make it an actual relationship, then you are someone who could enjoy having a situationship. But if you cannot accept the hole, you might not be okay with the idea of a situationship. The truth is that everyone has to know their limits when it comes to dating or seeing people, especially in one’s college years. Who knew that a simple breakfast food could give you the insight to know your limits? I guess that is just the way our crazy lives work sometimes.