Bad Bunny’s Halftime Performance Was Far From Bad

This past weekend, one of the largest events in sports took place. Even if you didn’t care about the teams playing, you probably had the game on. Personally, I watched the game for the halftime show and the advertisements. It was also time well spent with friends, food, and good conversation.

Before the Super Bowl, I had heard of Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) but never listened to his music. His performance had my jaw on the floor. The performance quality and the storytelling had me in awe. I knew that the performance was going to have some sort of political statement or message. The message that was shown at the end, “the only thing more powerful than hate is love,” has stuck with me.

There was also an alternative halftime show hosted by Turning Point USA. This was done in protest against the NFL and Bad Bunny for being a Spanish-speaking artist. The halftime show, called The All-American Halftime Show, featured Kid Rock, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, and Brantley Gilbert. The show received significantly fewer views than Bad Bunny’s.

Bad Bunny’s performance was filled with celebrity cameos and symbolism. When Lady Gaga appeared on the screen to perform a salsa-inspired rendition of “Die With A Smile”, I was texting with my mom, who was also watching. She also spoiled the fact that Ricky Martin was there to perform Bad Bunny’s song, “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.” Cardi B, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, and Alix Earle also made cameos during the show. Despite a snippet of “Gasolina” being played, which my friends and I freaked out over, Daddy Yankee did not make an appearance.

However, what stood out to me the most was the symbolism and story that was told. The beginning of the show started with a shot of sugar cane, which used to be Puerto Rico’s main crop. There were also shots of roadside stands. Lady Gaga’s dress featured the flor de maga, which is Puerto Rico’s national flower. Another shot that stuck with a lot of people was a young child asleep on chairs, which is a common sight at gatherings in Latin cultures. Ricky Martin also performed on white plastic chairs that resembled the album cover of DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Overall, I thought Bad Bunny’s halftime show was amazing. Even though I am not the biggest fan of his, I enjoyed it a lot and can’t stop talking about it. I have been rewatching it so many times and listening to his music. If you haven’t watched it, you definitely should.