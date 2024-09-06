Senior year. I honestly cannot believe it’s here already. It feels like just yesterday my parents helped me move into that tiny room in Rob. But it also feels like a lifetime ago.
18-year-old Delaney’s head would explode if she knew of all that has happened since she ventured outside teeny tiny Warren County.
I gained amazing friends and experiences that will last a lifetime. I, of course, also had experiences that weren’t the best but have helped me grow and become the person I am today.
I made friends my first week of freshman year that I still have today, and I love and cherish each and every one of them.
I learned how to live on my own and take care of myself (Although currently I have laundry to do and there is a pile of dirty dishes in my sink).
I became so much more independent. I worked my first big-girl job and spent the summer by myself in Phoenix (more stories to come about this I am sure).
For my last hoorah, I want to make the absolute most of it, take advantage of every opportunity, learn as much as I can and have lots of fun times.
I can already feel the senioritis kicking in. I can confidently say I am ready to go out into the world and be a functioning adult. But I don’t think I want to just yet. There are a few more things I still want to do.
Since all of my friends are leaving in December, I have less time than I originally thought. I hope to have the best three months possible until they leave.
My senior year bucket list
Make smores at the Dev. Pavilion
Go to Sprague’s for breakfast
Go thrifting
Find a new local sweet treat spot
Take lots of pictures
Go on a road trip
Play lots of Mario Kart
Attend Bonnies basketball games
Take a day trip to Ellicottville
Go to a bunch of CAB events
Watch garbage reality TV
Do a group Halloween costume
Carve pumpkins
Stay up late and watch horror movies
Do a fall photoshoot
Go bowling
Make cookies and hot chocolate
Watch Christmas movies
Cook a meal and watch a movie
Lastly, and most importantly, keep in touch when we all go our separate ways. Anyone who knows me knows I am not the best at calling and texting. It’s something I really need to work on and leaving college will definitely force me to hold myself accountable.
Even though I know these next few months will fly by, I really just want to cherish every single second and not take it for granted. This could be the last time in my life I live carefree and with no responsibilities, so it’s time to take advantage.