Senior year. I honestly cannot believe it’s here already. It feels like just yesterday my parents helped me move into that tiny room in Rob. But it also feels like a lifetime ago. 

18-year-old Delaney’s head would explode if she knew of all that has happened since she ventured outside teeny tiny Warren County. 

I gained amazing friends and experiences that will last a lifetime. I, of course, also had experiences that weren’t the best but have helped me grow and become the person I am today.  

I made friends my first week of freshman year that I still have today, and I love and cherish each and every one of them. 

I learned how to live on my own and take care of myself (Although currently I have laundry to do and there is a pile of dirty dishes in my sink).

I became so much more independent. I worked my first big-girl job and spent the summer by myself in Phoenix (more stories to come about this I am sure). 

For my last hoorah, I want to make the absolute most of it, take advantage of every opportunity, learn as much as I can and have lots of fun times. 

I can already feel the senioritis kicking in. I can confidently say I am ready to go out into the world and be a functioning adult. But I don’t think I want to just yet. There are a few more things I still want to do. 

Since all of my friends are leaving in December, I have less time than I originally thought. I hope to have the best three months possible until they leave. 

Happy college grad throwing sparkles
Photo by Joshua McKnight from Pexels

My senior year bucket list

Make smores at the Dev. Pavilion

Go to Sprague’s for breakfast

Go thrifting

Find a new local sweet treat spot

Take lots of pictures

Go on a road trip

Play lots of Mario Kart

Attend Bonnies basketball games

Take a day trip to Ellicottville 

Go to a bunch of CAB events

Watch garbage reality TV

Do a group Halloween costume

Carve pumpkins

Stay up late and watch horror movies

Do a fall photoshoot

Go bowling

Make cookies and hot chocolate 

Watch Christmas movies

Cook a meal and watch a movie

Texting Kelli Mcclintock Unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Photo by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash

Lastly, and most importantly, keep in touch when we all go our separate ways. Anyone who knows me knows I am not the best at calling and texting. It’s something I really need to work on and leaving college will definitely force me to hold myself accountable. 

Even though I know these next few months will fly by, I really just want to cherish every single second and not take it for granted. This could be the last time in my life I live carefree and with no responsibilities, so it’s time to take advantage. 

