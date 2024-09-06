The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Senior year. I honestly cannot believe it’s here already. It feels like just yesterday my parents helped me move into that tiny room in Rob. But it also feels like a lifetime ago.

18-year-old Delaney’s head would explode if she knew of all that has happened since she ventured outside teeny tiny Warren County.

I gained amazing friends and experiences that will last a lifetime. I, of course, also had experiences that weren’t the best but have helped me grow and become the person I am today.

I made friends my first week of freshman year that I still have today, and I love and cherish each and every one of them.

I learned how to live on my own and take care of myself (Although currently I have laundry to do and there is a pile of dirty dishes in my sink).

I became so much more independent. I worked my first big-girl job and spent the summer by myself in Phoenix (more stories to come about this I am sure).

For my last hoorah, I want to make the absolute most of it, take advantage of every opportunity, learn as much as I can and have lots of fun times.

I can already feel the senioritis kicking in. I can confidently say I am ready to go out into the world and be a functioning adult. But I don’t think I want to just yet. There are a few more things I still want to do.

Since all of my friends are leaving in December, I have less time than I originally thought. I hope to have the best three months possible until they leave.

My senior year bucket list

Make smores at the Dev. Pavilion

Go to Sprague’s for breakfast

Go thrifting

Find a new local sweet treat spot

Take lots of pictures

Go on a road trip

Play lots of Mario Kart

Attend Bonnies basketball games

Take a day trip to Ellicottville

Go to a bunch of CAB events

Watch garbage reality TV

Do a group Halloween costume

Carve pumpkins

Stay up late and watch horror movies

Do a fall photoshoot

Go bowling

Make cookies and hot chocolate

Watch Christmas movies

Cook a meal and watch a movie

Lastly, and most importantly, keep in touch when we all go our separate ways. Anyone who knows me knows I am not the best at calling and texting. It’s something I really need to work on and leaving college will definitely force me to hold myself accountable.

Even though I know these next few months will fly by, I really just want to cherish every single second and not take it for granted. This could be the last time in my life I live carefree and with no responsibilities, so it’s time to take advantage.