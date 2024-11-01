The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has always been my favorite season. People say that spring is known for its renewal and revival, yet I feel this occurs for me every fall. A new school year, changing nature, and a deep crisp in the air. Fall also seems to be when I go through the most personal transformation each year. Coincidentally, each autumn brings about some unexpected emotions, plot twists, and characters into my life.

This season closest to my heart is rich for the senses. I can see the leaves changing on the mountains in front of my eyes. I can taste my iced pumpkin spice lattes and my mom’s apple pie. I smell my fresh fall candles. And through one of my favorite, and most underrated senses, I can hear the playlists of fall that instantly bring me nostalgia, comfort, and release. Here’s my top picks:

chris stapleton

This is not the first, or last time, you will hear me mention my favorite musical artist. One of my professors once said, “Some call it fall. I call it Chris Stapleton season.” I could not think of a better sentiment. Chris Stapleton’s voice transcends all genres, seasons, and categories. I still get chills every single time I play his music. To me, Stapleton’s voice is hot apple cider, crunchy leaves, and flannel blankets. I particularly like his albums “Higher” and “Starting Over” for fall.

the neighbourhood

If October could be a band, it would be The Neighbourhood. Their album “Wiped Out!’ is the equivalent to black cats, Jack-o’-lanterns, and a forest of falling leaves at dusk. In addition to this album, this season cannot be complete without The Neighbourhood’s cult classic “Sweater Weather.”

noah kahan

Though Noah Kahan typically reminds me of summertime, many of his songs spark autumn vibes for me. “Northern Attitude”, “Paul Revere”, and “Godlight” are at the top of my fall playlist. We cannot forget “Stick Season” – a song that was written to embody that transition between the last of the falling leaves and the first snowfall.

john mayer

John Mayer is my go-to for cozy fall cooking in my kitchen. “Clarity”, “In the Blood”, “Last Train Home”, and “I’m Gonna Find Another You” are among my favorites for fall John Mayer.

Vance joy

I became obsessed with Vance Joy after his hit “Riptide” came out when I was younger. His voice is so beautiful and distinctive. It reminds me of a rocky canyon below fall foliage. His music takes me back to my hiking trips at Letchworth State Park. I am convinced his album “Nation of Two” was created for angsty, adolescent girls to enjoy on their fall walks as they undergo existential crises.

lightning round mentions!

“Motion Sickness” by Phoebe Bridgers

“Harvest Moon” by Neil Young

“From Eden” by Hozier

“For Emma” by Bon Iver

“Two Ghosts” by Harry Styles

“Autumn in New York” by Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong

“Cold Cold Cold” by Cage The Elephant

“Fortnight” by Taylor Swift, Post Malone

“Feathered Indians” by Tyler Childers

“November Air” by Zach Bryan