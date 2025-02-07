Author Highlight: Mikki Kendall’s, “Hood Feminism”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A crucial aspect of Black History Month is delving into literature written by Black authors that explores the experiences, challenges, and triumphs of being a person of color. Reading the works of Black writers allows for a deeper understanding of history beyond what is traditionally taught, amplifying voices that have long been silenced or overlooked.

Engaging with these narratives not only educates but also fosters empathy and awareness. Additionally, making it clear that Black history is not just about the past, but about the ongoing fight for justice and equality today. Understanding this, I was immediately struck with a topic idea for this week’s Her Campus article.

Mikki Kendall’s Hood Feminism is a sharp, necessary reality check for mainstream feminism. In this collection of essays, Kendall calls out the ways traditional feminism has failed to address the basic needs of marginalized women—especially Black women.

She argues that issues like food insecurity, gun violence, housing instability, and education are not just social problems; they are feminist issues. By centering the voices and struggles of those who are often ignored in feminist spaces, Kendall challenges readers to rethink what it truly means to advocate for all women.

Her writing is direct, unapologetic, and rooted in lived experience, making this book an essential read for anyone serious about intersectional feminism.

One of the most powerful aspects of Hood Feminism is how it dismantles the idea that feminism is just about breaking glass ceilings. While mainstream feminist movements have often prioritized issues like equal pay and reproductive rights (important, but issues largely focused on middle-class, white women) Kendall emphasizes that for many women, feminism is about survival.

She highlights the hypocrisy of a movement that claims to fight for all women but frequently ignores the struggles of women facing poverty, violence, and systemic racism. Her argument is clear: if feminism does not include the most vulnerable women, then it is not feminism at all.

Reading Hood Feminism during Black History Month feels particularly significant. This month is a time to reflect on the contributions, struggles, and resilience of Black individuals throughout history, but it is also a time to acknowledge the unique challenges Black women continue to face.

Kendall’s book reminds us that feminism cannot be truly progressive or inclusive if it does not actively work to uplift Black women and address the systemic barriers they navigate daily. Recognizing their struggles—both historical and present—is crucial in creating a more just and equitable society.

Beyond recognition, this book pushes readers to take action. Kendall does not just critique the flaws in feminism; she offers tangible ways to be a better ally. Whether it is amplifying Black women’s voices, supporting policies that address racial and economic inequality, or simply listening more than speaking, the book makes it clear that words are not enough—real change requires effort.

Hood Feminism is an urgent reminder that solidarity must be intersectional, and Black women’s experiences should never be an afterthought. It is a must-read not just for Black History Month, but for anyone invested in the future of feminism.

The first time I read Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall, I was a junior in high school working on a capstone project for a civic engagement class I had taken that year. It soon became one of my favorite books because of the depth and extent of knowledge I was able to gain from it. I felt as though my own perspectives on feminism had been deeply changed.

For this reason, I highly recommend taking time to be intentional with the pieces you are reading throughout this Black History Month (and quite frankly, all year round), and perhaps picking up a copy of Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall.