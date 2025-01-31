The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Slightly before winter break, I wrote an article with some song recommendations that everyone should listen to at least once. I mentioned a lot of artists that are arguably pretty popular. These songs might be a touch more special to me and one could argue a bit quieter in popularity. Like so many people, I listen to a wide variety of music and it’s a great way to connect with other people. If you are looking for new songs or curious about some crucial music in my life, here are some fun recommendations.

“Next Up Forever” and “Dear Winter” by AJR

AJR was a band that I was obsessed with in middle school. They have a lot of good hits that became popular around that time. I then fell in love with the way the three brothers produced lively music. Both songs recommended are from the album after their bigger hits. Released in 2019, “Next Up Forever” validates the fear of growing up and into expectations and through change with an oddly comforting positivity. “Dear Winter” takes a more personal route with the possibility of having kids in the future and really resonated with middle school going into high school Ella.

“Odds Are” by Barenaked Ladies

This song entered my life through my Aunt Julie’s recommendation and my mom’s enthusiastic agreement. Apple Music classifies the album as “rock”, but I’d argue this song does not fall into that category entirely. To me the vibes of the song are fun and silly. When I listen to the lyrics of the song, a lot of overthinking negative thoughts go away and it’s always easier to convince myself that nobody is going to remember the pure embarrassment from when I wished a lovely Hickey worker a ‘good morning’ at 7 pm.

“Do I Wanna Know? (Live At the BBC)” by Hozier

I know I mentioned some Hozier songs in my previous recommendations, and everyone probably knows this exact cover from TikTok, or at least a little snippet of it. Apple Music has given me the unlimited power of listening to this cover as many times as I want since becoming obsessed with a snippet of the song on TikTok this past winter break. The original song by Arctic Monkeys is not bad by any means, but the slowed down speed of the song in Hozier’s cover is a little less aggressive than the original and puts me more at peace to hear the lyrics in a different light.

“slow down” by Forrest. & Forrest Frank

This song is so incredibly peaceful and upbeat. The lyrics hold an important message of slowing down to live in the moment and feels like the smell of fresh laundry drying on a clothesline in the air. Typically listened to on reset days alongside “Break Dreaming” by Forrest.

“Hearts on Fire” by Gavin James

During Covid, the song this album came from was used to paint my room from the bright neon yellow to a calmer light blue. Although at times the lyrics can be repetitive, the song brings a lot of memories of dancing around painting with my parents and brother. I will never not see this song as a pure upbeat spring-cleaning song.

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman

Fast Cars lyrics and the infinite amount of covers that exist of it get stuck in my head every once in a while, and I’d feel like a terrible person if I didn’t at least mention how obsessed I was and am with this song at various points in my life.

“SUBJECT TO CHANGE” by Kelsea Ballerini

Might be a cheesier song when it comes to lyrics (it definitely is). However, for the human part of my brain that doesn’t like change, it’s a good reminder that things will be okay, and that life doesn’t always go exactly as planned, and that’s okay.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “favorite crime”, “logical”, and “stranger”

Olivia Rodrigo is a pop rock girlie but, as always, the slower songs have a place in my heart forever. “favorite crime” is my favorite song off the SOUR album and deserves its mention. “logical” gives me shower song vibes and “stranger” is iconic for my own personal relations to the song from my senior year.

“GROWING UP IS ______” by Ruel

I cannot for the life of me remember how I found this song. This song feels like blasting music in a late-night drive around town or as a part of a longer road trip. Despite the almost four-minute song, it flies by with every lyric so beautifully intertwined with the music of the song.

Music is so important to people for so many different reasons and can connect so many people to a variety of experiences and emotions. Happy listening!