Art is the Center of Everything

Nothing connects humans with one another more than the arts. The arts have been around for as long as people have. The earliest humans shared paintings. Song and dance lie at the heart of many cultures. People come from all over the world to admire different paintings and sculptures. Art is sought after by every person on earth in some way or another. It is so intertwined with each of our lives that it’s hard to recognize. Art is all around us. It’s in the songs you sing along to, it’s in the TV shows you watch, it’s in the essence of everything we do

Art started when humans came into existence. Cavemen would chew up pigments, put their hand up against a cave wall, and spit the pigment on the wall to create a spray paint effect around the hand, which created a handprint on the cave wall. Early humans engraved rocks and carved wood to depict animals and other things in nature. Humans who crossed the Bering Land Bridge, becoming the Native Americans we know today, carried small, carved-out figurines to offer as gifts to other peoples they might encounter.

Through human history, art has seen countless eras. As humans change and evolve, so does art. Some notable eras of art include the Renaissance, Romanticism, Neoclassicism, and more recent eras like Realism and Surrealism. The most momentous events in history were all depicted in paintings before there were cameras. Art has the same importance in history as politics or economics.

The most beautiful thing about art is that there is no language barrier. This doesn’t just go for physical. This goes for music and dance as well. Art is made by humans for other humans. That’s the whole purpose. To share emotions and experiences in a way that transcends any need for spoken word. It’s so fascinating to think that something like a painting or a song can bring people together. It’s the thought behind the art that moves people.

Thanks to modern technology, art is more accessible than ever. Any song is at your fingertips. The most incredible theatrical and cinematic performances are available to watch at home. You can view the most famous paintings and sculptures just by looking them up. Art has never been so widespread. People are able to connect worldwide to one another to discuss their favorite pieces of art and what they mean to them. People build online communities centered around their favorite types of art. Art has connected us in so many ways

Art isn’t hard to find. Just look up. Art is everywhere. It’s something that’s always there, no matter what is happening in life. Everyone on Earth has the capacity to connect with art. What a beautiful thing that we all get to share