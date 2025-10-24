Are You Type A Or Type B?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At some point in high school or college, you have probably heard someone say, “I am so type A,” when they’re obsessing over planning out their day and never miss making their bed every morning. Or maybe you’ve heard someone claim they are definitely more type B while waiting till the last minute to do an assignment before it is due.

These two personality types, Type A and Type B, describe how people handle time, goals, and even just life itself. As we are all starting and going through college, we are slowly finding out what kind of person we are. Understanding these traits helps us make sense of our habits, relationships, and the way we move through life.

Typically, when I think of Type A people, I think of ambitious, driven, and uptight. These are the type of people to color-code their notes, schedule every hour of their day, and set multiple alarms to make sure they aren’t sleeping through their morning class.

These types of people thrive off of having a set in stone plan and accomplishing things by crossing them off their lists.

For people who are type A, success is more of a way of life, not simply just a goal. People with this type of personality often feel as though they can’t relax or slow down because there’s always something more to do or one more thing to cross off their list. This way of living is exhausting, and if you are also type A, I feel you.

On the other hand, Type B personalities tend to be laid back, flexible, and go with the flow. They are far from obsessed with deadlines and perfection. Type B people start their essay 10 minutes before it is due and somehow get it done and receive an A.

They’re the type of friend who tells everyone to chill out and trust the process or go with the flow.

This type of person never lets a little set back ruin their day, and they’ve never heard of a list or plan in their life. They often approach everything with calmness, and being Type A, I envy that.

The reality is that no one is really full-on type A or full-on type B, but if you are, no shame in that. I tend to believe that I am type C. I like to get my work done as soon as it is assigned and make lists of things to do so I can cross them off, but on the other hand, I am always going with the flow and don’t let one setback ruin the rest of my day.

At the end of the day, it isn’t about labeling yourself as one type or another; it’s understanding how you work. If you’re more type A, learn to celebrate a slow day. If you lean more towards type B, embrace structure.