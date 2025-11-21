Are You A Rom Com Girl?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a specific type that uses rom-coms the same way other people use therapy. Maybe it’s the comfort, the predictability, or the gentle warmth of a joyful ending following a tough week. But maybe it’s the way these films serve as a reminder that love, and possibly a really fantastic dress montage, can make everything feel a bit simpler, no matter how stressful life gets. You’re definitely a rom-com girl if that describes you.

These are my five favorite rom-coms, sorted by my love, nostalgia, and the number of times I’ve watched them again and again, when I should have been completing my schoolwork.

5. 10 Things I Hate About You

If enemies-to-lovers had a starter kit, this film would be it. We get everything from 10 Things I Hate About You: feminist spirit, iconic ’90s clothes, sarcastic conversations, and Heath Ledger singing on the bleachers like the teenage fantasy he is. Patrick Verona is the model for the “bad boy with a heart of gold,” and Kat Stratford is the kind of girl who makes being unapologetic seem cool. It’s clever, funny, and full of that anxiety from high school that we somehow enjoy going back to. And that poem? You’ll cry.

4. Pride and Prejudice

Without the most romantic hand gesture in movie history, no list of rom-coms would be complete. Rain-soaked arguments, large fields, dark ballrooms, and a charmingly emotionally brooding Mr. Darcy are all part of this flawless movie. Centuries later, Elizabeth Bennet’s independence and wit remain strong. It’s the kind of slow-burn romance that makes you want to stroll through misty meadows and fall in love with someone who treats you like the sun.

3. 50 First Dates

This one pulls on a specific part of your heart. 50 First Dates is fun, adorable, a little goofy, and unexpectedly heartfelt. It serves as an example that love is about more than simply butterflies; it’s about dedication, hard work, and constant commitment. Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore share an uncommon, comforting chemistry that is like a hug. The movie’s charm is unmatched, despite the chaotic storyline. When you want to laugh and cry a little, it’s the ultimate comfort film.

2. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

From the notorious “Princess Sophia” moment to the freeze yourself scene, Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey give excellent rom-com craziness. The chemistry between Andie and Ben is electrifying, and she was girlbossing long before the word became popular. Anyone would love a yellow slip dress and a dramatic karaoke moment because it is flirtatious, funny, and iconic.

1. 27 Dresses

A bridesmaid who has always been selfless, at last coming to value herself. A slow-burning romance with the king of endearing smirks. A closet filled with the most outrageous wedding gowns you’ve ever seen. The best comfort movie is 27 Dresses. Yes, it’s about love, but it’s also about discovering your voice, letting go of the version of yourself that exists for other people, and recognizing that you deserve your own happy ending. This film takes the top rank just because of the iconic “Bennie and the Jets” bar scene.

There are so many rom-coms out there, like When Harry Met Sally or To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and this is just a small list of a genre that is never-ending. And if these films make you feel at home, then the answer is definitely positive. Being a rom-com girl means that, despite life, you believe in happiness, romance, and always have a bit of gentle hope. And really? More of that is needed in the world.