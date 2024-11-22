The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Burnout is real.

Now I want to say that higher education is a privilege. A privilege I am grateful for and something I have worked hard to achieve. But that does not mean I cannot complain.

The number of assignments, quizzes, and essays I need to do is no joke. I barley I have a chance to sleep and when I do it is time for my 8 a.m. What is troubling is the lack of motivation I have to attend anything. Not only has the thought of skipping classes become more interesting but simple interests of mine, like reading, have taken a back seat.

This is not the same student who was passing all her classes, working a part-time job, and participating in clubs. I have now become an exhausted, grumpy, and unmotivated version of myself. If you relate, I have come up with some ideas to help you with the burnout the end of the semester could bring.

You might be underestimating the power of long walks. No matter how exhausted I am, or if the weather feels like I should be bedridden, I still enjoy a little 30-minute walk at the end of my day. Unplugging from not only my assignments but social media has given me a chance to pace myself and reflect without any other distractions.

Rewatching an old show has helped me feel less overwhelmed. Rewatching a show from a less stressful time reminds me that what I’m feeling right now is temporary. It will pass just like before and I’m doing just fine. It also gives me an excuse to rewatch “Modern Family” and not feel guilty for knowing every line of each episode.

To keep me motivated to finish or, let’s be honest, even start an assignment, is changing my location. It’s easy to stop working if I know my bed is only a few feet from me. Going to the library or even sitting outside makes all the difference. A change in my surroundings always gives me a boost of energy.

This one is my favorite: having something to look forward to. I know with Thanksgiving break approaching most are surviving to be stress free for a week, have home cooked meals, and spend quality time with the people we missed the most. Even having those thoughts will help you realize that this is the hump and after everything is said and done you will feel that pressure leave you.