Appreciating Every Season of Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 12th, I turned 20 years old. It’s crazy and makes me a little sad to say goodbye to my teenage years. I have always been excited for new years of life, but no longer being a teenager has brought me a different feeling. I am scared of the future. It feels like my college journey is slowly coming to an end and I will soon be a real adult. On ordinary days I find myself wishing the time away. I look ahead at what I’ll be doing when the weekend comes, what exam I have next week, what I’ll be doing this summer, and even where I will move after I graduate. It’s very difficult for me to stay present and appreciate how far I have come. Turning 20 has taught me that life isn’t meant to move that fast.

I want to reflect on where I am right now. We should all do our best to be more present in day-to-day life.

I am a college student who has successfully navigated a potential career path. It is so difficult to find a major and job path that feels exciting. I don’t think we take enough time to appreciate how impressive and amazing it is to be passionate about our futures. I went through many hard times; switching my major, talking to advisors, and trying different things to figure out what stuck. I now have classes that are fun and I get to learn about what I love. I want to appreciate that privilege more as I enter my last year of college soon.

I am a 20-year-old girl who is okay with being alone. This is such an accomplishment and took a lot of hard work and patience. I used to feel am overwhelming sense of FOMO. I wanted everyone to be my friend. I always wanted to be dating someone, just to say I wasn’t alone. I have since grown into the kind of person who spends 90% of her time completely alone. Although that is not my ideal choice, I am okay with it. I have learned the value of a true friend. I know that it is better to be in my own company than with those who don’t care about you. I am proud of myself for knowing my worth.

I am my most confident self. I used to critique every aspect of myself, as most teenage girls do. I am now able to say that I love who I have become. I am proud of all I have accomplished and pushed through. This isn’t supposed to come off arrogant, but I am a great person! It sounds silly but knowing I am a good person is an amazing thing. I am confident that I can be my true self and the people in my life will appreciate me for me.

Take the time to appreciate where you are right now. We all have things to be proud of.