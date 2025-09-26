Apart of Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think all of us can relate to the absolute confusion of not really knowing who we are. Especially when you’re a teenager or young adult with the world at your feet, and you have no idea what is under each step. I mean I myself have totally contemplated who I am, why I am the way I am, and what I am meant to do. I have even resorted to taking multiple unreliable and semi-reliable online quizzes in an attempt to get some clues to these questions. I mean I am only 20 years old, and I have a lot of life to live left, but I wanted to share my point of view on this topic.

I have always loved the quote “I am a mosaic of everyone I’ve ever loved, even for a heartbeat” and I truly believe this in every bone of my body. I even believe that we could include the non-living things or concepts I have loved throughout my life. By that I mean such things as the items I collect and my favorites of all sorts throughout all points of my life (and yes, I even mean the crazy obsessions I have had, such as when I was little and only liked the color green). As an education major, I have been taught that people are constantly learning and developing, especially from their surroundings, and I believe that also has a part in making us the actual person we are.

Now I am not saying that means we do not have our own views, characteristics, and feelings, but we have developed these and other aspects of ourselves from all points in our life, in my opinion. I mean I can use myself as an example.You may know me personally, and you may not, but one thing I can tell you is that by knowing me you get to know not just my quirks, good and bad traits, but also parts of everyone and everything I love currently or have in the past. I have my mom’s smile, my grandma’s eyes, the love of teaching from being a big sister, and the humor of my best friends. All of my favorite music I have collected from moments I have shared with so many amazing people. I care about others just like my mom, I am ambitious like my uncles, and so much more.

I believe everyone is like this and that is one reason why I so love understanding people (or attempting too) and learning about their experiences, beliefs, and what they love. I think that is the main point I want the readers of this to think of. Loving in all forms, even if it is brief, even if you don’t realize it, even if it hurts, is so incredible and makes parts of us that we may never even realize. I also wanted to say that it’s like two sides of a coin. It is not just what you love that makes these beautiful parts that you get to share with the world, it is also the things that love you, and you get to have that effect on them too. On that note, I want to say thank you to everyone who has come into my life, even if we grew apart or do not talk anymore, even if I just talked to you for a second, even if we never even exchanged words, or I see you every day or even if you never see this article. I have nothing but love for you and the parts of me that are because of you!