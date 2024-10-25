The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s day and age, I see more situationships or hookups rather than intimate love. Therefore, I feel as though I have an “old soul” when it comes to relationships. I like to have deep and meaningful conversations. I value loyalty and commitment. I like someone based on personality, not just on looks or what they have in life. And ESPECIALLY someone who doesn’t change themselves to make others happy.

Here are some things that I personally look for in a relationship.

Communication:

Every relationship should have open and honest communication. When you are in a relationship with someone, I believe that you should be able to talk to that person about anything and everything, no matter how hard it can be.

From personal experiences, having open communication is key. My relationships in the past haven’t worked out because we couldn’t communicate our feelings to each other properly.

Loyalty and Commitment:

Being in a relationship, you should stay loyal to the person that you are with. If you are genuinely unhappy, it is better to just end the relationship than it would be to cheat on them. If you end things, yeah, they’ll be hurt, but it would be so much better than cheating on them. And besides, who wants to be known as a cheater anyways.

50/50:

What I mean by this is that a relationship shouldn’t be one-sided. Each person should be giving the same amount of effort. This is another thing I can personally relate to.

When I was giving more effort into previous relationships, I found myself to be extremely depressed. I felt as though my significant other didn’t care about me on the same level that I cared about him. I found myself getting distant from some of my best friends because I thought that I had to cater to my significant other whenever it was beneficial to him.

Instead, I should’ve been asking for the same effort from him, where he wanted to hang out with and be around me.

Support:

Support is a HUGE thing I look for in a relationship. I believe that, as a couple, we need to be supporting each other in everything that we do. It is proven that in relationships if you have support, it promotes overall better physical, emotional and relational well-being. It helps us guide ourselves through points of uncertainty and allows us to rely or lean on each other, which is a thing that I believe you should be able to do in a relationship.

These are just four of many things that, personally for me, relationships should be built on. But again, that might just be the “old soul” in me.