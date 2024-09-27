The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Local Mexican restaurants are the “ole reliable.”

They are the backbones of American cuisine and, dare I say, American restaurant culture in general, and no small town, big city or suburb would be the same if they didn’t have a local Mexican restaurant.

Oh, Don Tequila.

Don Tequila, Allegany, New York’s very own local Mexican spot has seen me at my very best and very worst. It has seen me on dates, for Sunday morning debriefs, for $2 margaritas on Tuesday, you name it- I’m there.

It’s a great spot to catch up with friends you haven’t seen in a while and makes for a great first stop on a Friday night.

Don Tequila is a staple of the social scene and restaurant cluster around St. Bonaventure University and is a great place to grab a bite and hang out.

I have often wondered if there is something special about a classic Mexican restaurant. There seems to be a magic about them that I wish could be bottled (just like the salsa at Don Tequila) and spread across every restaurant.

I am not sure if it’s the servers, the music, the food or the company, but there is undeniably something special about local Mexican spots.

Some of the magic, however, is measurable.

Mexican food has long been an American staple, and, in fact, most restaurants that serve primarily American cuisine will also serve some Mexican dishes. Mexican food is colorful and delicious, making it a comfort to Americans with a local Mexican spot. Mexican cuisine is also known for being consistently affordable, perfect for an average college student or family.

According to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2023, 99% of Americans live near at least one Mexican restaurant.

In this hateful, polarized and unpredictable time in our country, it is inspiring to see the strong impact Hispanic (Spanish speakers) and Latin (from Latin America) Americans have had on American culture.

Americans often forget how much of our culture we owe to Hispanic/Latin American people beyond the plate. Hispanic/Latin American citizens are essential to the U.S. economy and own over 5 million businesses nationwide, creating jobs and stimulating local economies. Research has proven that Mexican immigrants specifically have helped improve trade and investment relationships between the U.S. and Mexico, which greatly benefits both countries in numerous ways. Many aspects of American culture can be traced back to Hispanic and Latin American culture, like clothing, music, language, food, literature and even architecture!

Yes, your local Mexican spot is probably amazing, but it’s one hundred things more than just a restaurant. It is a symbol of cultural fusion and harmony that is uniquely American in spirit.

So, go show some love to your magical local Mexican spot.