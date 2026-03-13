An Ode To “Home Friends”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the last couple years, I haven’t been able to see my friends from back home as much as I would like to. This is completely on me; I chose to go to school an hour away from home. I truly chose this separation.

When I am home and try to see them, it’s usually followed by “I can’t do this date, I go back to school then” or “I wish I could, I will already be back to school”.

It’s exhausting.

When I am home it’s so worth it when I do get to see them. To make it simple, I work with all of my friends from home except one. I’m usually scheduled with these friends because they are supervisors and are able to work more than me. Usually when I’m there, at least one of them is.

Basically, I see them a lot. I still cherish every moment with them. It could be a rough closing shift or getting Sonic on our day off and I still enjoy their company.

My favorite is my Malori hug I get every time she sees me for the first time while I’m home. It’s a reminder that I have people — other than my family and boyfriend — that await my arrival back home. It’s such a sweet feeling I can’t describe it.

It’s a comforting feeling, I’d say. Over the last break I had an “errands day” with Malori. We got lunch and ran a couple of errands she needed to run, and I picked up some plates she’s gifting me for my future apartment. Even though it was only a couple of hours, it meant the world to me.

Even when I can’t see them in person, I feel loved by them. A couple weeks ago I was having a rough night and was waiting for my boyfriend to get to my apartment. I texted my friend Andrew and I got to call him. When he picked up, I said “I don’t want to see you, I want to see Whiskey and Rue” — his two cats he just adopted.

He flipped the camera and distracted me from whatever I was upset about that day without hesitation.

Kristyn and I hang out the most. We’ve been friends since grade school and were able to stay close because we started to work together senior year. We have traveled to concerts together, had girls’ days, and watched each other grow up. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express how deeply I cherish our friendship.

I honestly hate that these friends are just “home” friends. Not to be cringy, but I do wish I could shrink them down and keep them in my pocket so they’re always with me.

But here’s the thing: they are always with me.

There’s not a day that goes by where one of them isn’t texting me or sending me something on social media and vice versa. It’s something I love dearly and hold close to my heart.