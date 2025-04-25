The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bonaventure, oh Bonaventure, how I love St. Bonaventure. Being at Bonaventure compares to the feeling of being wrapped in a warm hug.

I found my place at Bonaventure. I found some of my best friends, a healed relationship with religion, and I found an incredibly niche major that guides me toward both my career and personal goals. I could not ask for anything more.

I have crossed paths with many people during my time here. Many of my paths lead right to the front door of where four of my best friends live. As a commuter student, it’s typically not easy to make friends or find a friend group but I feel like these girls welcomed me with open arms.

Another path leads me to The First Amendment Lounge where both students and faculty linger and converse. Some of my favorite conversations and memories stem from sitting in the lounge. Conversations range anywhere from post-election talks to what character from “Frozen” we most relate to.

One final path leads me to Murphy 106. Within the walls of this classroom, I built my career. My incredible major credits the reason I spent most of my time in that specific classroom. In May, I will be one of the first people to graduate with a degree in communication, social justice & advocacy. I have always known I wanted to use my privilege and my voice to help those who are silenced. Within those walls I learned how to do just that. I learned how to write in a way that will make people want to listen to what I have to say.

My relationship with religion exists because of my time at Bonaventure. As someone who did not grow up attending church all of my thoughts on religion came from an outsider perspective. I struggled to form positive thoughts on religion when my political views appeared to be so different. The people at Bonaventure and the teachings of St. Francis showed me I can have my same political views while still having a sense of faith. My biggest regret is I did not take a trip to Mt. Irenaeus sooner than my senior year. The sense of warmth, community, and stillness I felt there is indescribable.

A lot can change in five years. My senior year of high school I would not have considered Bonaventure to be my home even though I lived 10 minutes away. Now, I would not consider it anything less than.

St. Bonaventure University, you changed my life. But once a Bonnie always a Bonnie, so, I guess I’ll see ya!