An Album That Feels Like Falling in Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although it’s a huge part of my life, I don’t usually write about music. I feel like music means something different to everyone, and sharing my music taste isn’t necessarily going to have any influence on others. But if there’s any album that I would recommend listening to, it has to be The Divine Feminine by Mac Miller.

Anyone who knows me knows that I love Mac Miller. After diving deeper into his discography during high school, I absolutely fell in love with the way his music spoke to me. Many people know the late Mac Miller from his popular song, “The Spins,” which probably has been played at every single house party since 2015. Don’t get me wrong, it’s an amazing song, but he produced dozens of beautifully catchy songs during his lifetime.

The Divine Feminine isn’t simply an amazing album; it’s an entire experience that encapsulates the meaning of love. It’s emotional, vulnerable, and vastly different from traditional hip-hop music. At the heart of the album is the concept of the “divine feminine,” which touches into Mac’s soft side. The divine feminine isn’t about accomplishing love; it’s about embracing it, allowing love to consume you.

Throughout the album, Mac frames love in a way that is shockingly real and beautiful. Instead of feeding into the typical rap narrative of lust and meaningless relationships, he dives deeper into what love truly is. Tracks like “Congratulations” manage to capture how truly deep the concept of true love is. Love isn’t simple. It’s beautifully complicated, and the song does an amazing job at speaking to the value of real love. By the end of the song, love feels like something worth waiting and fighting for.

Another personal favorite of mine is “Cinderella,” is an eight-minute glimpse into what it feels like to truly be intimate with someone. The song doesn’t rush; it lingers, allowing the listener to feel the intensity and warmth of being fully embraced by someone. It’s not about sexual attraction; it’s about finding an undeniable connection that is full of passion and intimacy. It gives a different perspective of love, one that is overwhelming, comforting, and perfectly imperfect.

Ultimately, The Divine Feminine reminds listeners that love isn’t meant to be easy or picture perfect. It’s emotional, unpredictable, and sometimes a little messy, but that’s what makes it worth it. True love requires you to be vulnerable, to soften, and fully give yourself to someone else. Through this album, Mac Miller reminds us that the beauty of love isn’t in its perfection, but in its realness.