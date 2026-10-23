Always Connected, Rarely Present

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, I genuinely wish I didn’t have a phone.

I know what you’re thinking: “What a strange thing to admit as someone growing up in today’s world.”

Yes, my phone is one of the main ways I stay connected to people. When I’m away at school, I can call my mom, text my boyfriend, and keep up with my friends from home. Don’t get me wrong, my phone makes so many parts of my life easier, and I can’t imagine giving up all the ways it allows me to connect with others.

But sometimes, I get tired of it.

I’m tired of feeling the urge to check my notifications, opening social media without even thinking twice, and telling myself I’ll scroll for five minutes only to realize how much longer I’ve been sitting there. I’m tired of knowing that I want to be present and still feeling pulled toward a screen.

And that is what makes my relationship with my phone feel so difficult. I don’t necessarily want to live without it. I just wish I didn’t feel so attached to it.

The Need to Always Be Available

One of the best things about our phones is the connection they create. But how can something that connects us to so many people sometimes disconnect us from the people we’re actually with?

We can reach someone in seconds, share exciting news the moment it happens, and keep up with the lives of people we might not get to see very often. In so many ways, this kind of connectivity is a good thing. But somewhere along the way, being connected started to feel like something we’re expected to do constantly, even when it means being less present in our own lives.

There’s always another notification to check, another message to answer, another post to see, and another video to watch. Even when we’re not actively using our phones, we know they’re there. We can always pick them up, and there’s almost always something waiting for us when we do.

I think that’s part of what makes it so difficult to disconnect.

I can genuinely want to spend time doing something else and still feel the urge to reach for my phone. I can know there’s nothing particularly important I need to check and still open an app out of habit.

It’s almost as if being connected has become the default, and disconnecting requires a conscious effort.

Just One More Scroll

Beyond the constant urge to check our phones, there’s the struggle of actually putting them down once we start using them.

I’ll admit that after a long day, sometimes scrolling on TikTok or Instagram can feel like the easiest way to relax. Sometimes, I genuinely enjoy it. I like watching entertaining videos, seeing what people are up to, and giving my brain a break from everything else I have going on.

But there’s a big difference between choosing to spend some time on your phone and feeling like you can’t quite put it down.

Many of us have most likely experienced the familiar routine of getting into bed, opening TikTok, and deciding to scroll for a little while before going to sleep. Then, somehow, one video turns into another, and another, until so much time has passed that TikTok hits you with the good old “Time to take a break from scrolling?” video. Even when we know we should put our phones away, there’s always something else to watch.

What bothers me is that I’m aware of this. I know when I’m scrolling longer than I want to. I know when I could be doing something else or simply going to sleep. Yet recognizing that doesn’t always make it easier to stop.

I think that’s what makes social media so frustrating. It’s not that every second spent scrolling is a waste of time, or that we should feel guilty for wanting entertainment. It’s that something we pick up to relax can end up taking more of our time and attention than we ever meant to give it.

Are We Watching Everyone Else Live While Forgetting to Live Our Own Lives?

I think another frustrating part of social media is how much of our attention goes toward watching other people’s lives instead of experiencing our own.

Social media allows us to see what everyone is doing, where they’re going, what they’re wearing, who they’re spending time with, and what exciting things are happening in their lives. We can scroll through endless pictures and videos of other people’s experiences, often without even knowing them personally.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with that. It’s fun to keep up with friends, discover new things, and share moments with other people. But I sometimes wonder what happens when consuming all this content becomes such a normal part of our day that we stop noticing how much time we’re spending looking outward.

We can spend so much time watching other people’s experiences that our own start to compete with what we’re seeing on a screen. We compare our outfits, our appearances, our social lives, and our experiences to the carefully selected moments people share online. Without even meaning to, we can start measuring our lives against a constant stream of someone else’s.

And I think that can make it harder to appreciate what we already have. We might be enjoying a perfectly good day and still find ourselves wondering what everyone else is doing. We might be having fun in our own lives while simultaneously watching someone else’s story and feeling like we’re missing out.

It’s frustrating to think that something as simple as enjoying the little things in our own lives can become so difficult when we’re constantly looking at everyone else’s.

And while we’re busy keeping up with everything happening online, our own lives are happening too.

Growing Up in a World That Never Disconnects

Maybe that’s what makes all this so difficult to navigate. It’s not just about how much time we spend on our phones or how often we compare ourselves to other people. It’s about growing up in a world where being constantly connected has become so normal that we rarely stop to question it.

For our generation, having a phone is such a normal part of life that it’s difficult to imagine what our daily routines would look like without one. Our phones are our alarm clocks, cameras, calendars, entertainment, communication tools, and so much more. They’re how we make plans, keep up with our friends, and fill the quiet moments throughout the day.

In many ways, we’re fortunate to have access to so much. But I also think there’s something strange about growing up in a world where we’re almost always reachable and almost always entertained.

Think about how often we reach for our phones when we’re bored, waiting for something, or sitting alone for a few minutes. Instead of allowing ourselves to experience a quiet moment, we can immediately fill it with something to watch or read.

Over time, I wonder whether we’ve become so accustomed to having constant stimulation that being disconnected can feel uncomfortable.

And I don’t think this is simply a matter of telling people to have more self-control.

Our phones make information and entertainment incredibly easy to access, while social media platforms give us endless content to consume. When something is always available, it’s understandable that we might find ourselves returning to it repeatedly, sometimes without even realizing we’re doing it.

Still, I think it’s worth asking ourselves what this constant connection is doing to the way we experience everyday life.

Are we giving ourselves enough opportunities to be bored, to sit with our thoughts, or to enjoy a moment without feeling the need to document it or share it? Are we comfortable being unavailable for a little while? Can we spend time with the people we love without feeling the urge to check what’s happening elsewhere?

These are questions I find myself asking, even if I don’t always know what to do with the answers. Most of all, I wish being aware of these habits automatically made them easier to change. It’s one thing to recognize how often we reach for our phones, but it’s another thing entirely to actually put them down, especially when they’ve become such a natural part of how we spend our time.

Maybe the answer isn’t to stop using our phones altogether, but to become more intentional about when we’re using them and why. To recognize when we’re genuinely enjoying our time online and when we’re scrolling out of habit. To remember that we don’t have to respond to every notification immediately or fill every quiet moment with something to look at.

Our phones can help us maintain meaningful relationships, but they shouldn’t have to compete with every other part of our lives for our attention.

I still find myself wondering what my life would be like without a phone sometimes. Maybe it would feel quieter. Maybe I’d be less distracted. Or maybe I’d simply find something else to occupy my attention. I honestly don’t know.

What I do know is that I don’t want to spend so much of my life thinking about what’s happening on a screen that I forget to appreciate what’s happening around me.

Because as much as I value being connected to the people and the world around me, I also want to be present for the life I’m actually living.