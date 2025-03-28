The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I have had the privilege of being born in one of the most visited cities and most well known states in the world. New York City has a million and one things to offer when it comes to restaurants, entertainment, and opportunity. With me being so comfortable with this, and it being the city, I have so many memories with family and friends.

I got so used to New York City and the beauty of the rest of New York, even the less known places I’ve never felt the need to be somewhere else or explore. That was until Covid happened, and I was stuck in the house. All I want to do now is explore, and the world has so much to offer. I’ve had the privilege of going to many places.

London.

Bahamas.

Aruba.

St. Martin.

Ecuador.

Galapagos.

All of these places are unique and beautiful in their own way, each having their own thing to offer. The trips to each of these countries were vastly different from the previous ones, or the next ones. Traveling is a privilege and enjoying the memories and the time there is something that I will cherish forever.

Here is a list of countries and places that are on my bucket list. Maybe it is cheesy to have a bucket list, but writing down dream vacations, or things to look forward to, gets me excited about life and other future adventures.

Tanzania

One of the world’s top destinations for a safari ride and spotting wild animals. This is a place for animal lovers and lovers of national park’s and once in a lifetime opportunities of seeing a lion, rhino or leopard.

The Great Barrier Reef

One of the seven natural wonders, located in Australia and displays an amazing array of sea life, and over one thousand different species of fishes. There are many diving and snorkeling spots for you to explore.

Banff

Located in Alberta, Canada Banff has activities to offer for everyone. Hiking, small-town shopping at unique little family-owned shops. The Canadian Rockies have hot springs, boating and scenic overlooks that have visitors admiring the views for days.

Tokyo

Tokyo is Japan’s busiest city, while also being its capital. Offering the traditional city experience of towering skyscrapers and a booming population, having people running around 24/7. Tokyo also offers a unique quiet side. Cherry Blossom season is one of the prettiest times of year, and also busiest as tourists from around the world come to Japan to see these sights. The surrounding woods and garden life offer visitors a taste of both the city life and the suburb life of Tokyo.