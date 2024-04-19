The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Two things will get me out of bed each morning: coffee and country music. These two things can make me instantly happy and brighten my mood regardless of the day I had. It is funny that growing up, I thought I’d always hate these two things. My parents never listened to country music, and when my cousins and friends played it through their car speakers, I was never familiar enough with the music to enjoy it. Tasting sips of my father’s black coffee in my childhood kitchen, I winced at the bitter flavor.

But now I can’t go a day without either.

It’s funny how life changes like that.

I wanted to take a moment to bask in my love of both and celebrate my favorites in each category.

Coffee

I need coffee like I need oxygen. I feel like the Gilmore Girls when I talk about my dependency on coffee- it’s become a lifestyle. I specifically prefer espresso and espresso-based beverages or cold brew. I savor the concentrated caffeine and bold flavor. Sipping my coffee is a ritual that I look forward to every day.

My order by location:

Starbucks: Grande Chocolate Cream Cold Brew

Dunkin: Medium Iced Vanilla Latte

Tim Hortons: Medium Vanilla Cold Brew with cold foam

Mojo Market: (My Hometown Favorite): Iced Chaga Latte

country music

I type this article as I count down the days until this weekend. I have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of my favorite singers, Luke Combs, two nights in a row in Buffalo. Listening to country music soothes my soul. I think it’s because the music subconsciously reminds me of my teenage summers and the mountain drives to college.

Not all country is the same, despite popular belief. I grew up scoffing at the genre, claiming it to all be about beer and pickup trucks. Though some of the songs are odes to American simplicities, the genre is rich and expansive. If you’re looking to explore the genre, here are my recommendations:

1. Chris Stapleton (!)

Chris Stapleton is my favorite singer across all genres, hands down. His voice is so eclectic and raw. He speaks to my soul. Some may even consider him more blues or folk than traditional country. I’d argue that Chris Stapleton is a genre of his own.

My favorite Stapleton songs:

“Tennessee Whiskey”, “You Should Probably Leave”, “Watch You Burn”, “Broken Halos”, “Parachute”

2. Luke Combs

Since I started listening to country, Combs has always been a top contender. Seeing him live with my best friends this weekend, I can imagine I will have a newfound love of his music very soon.

The songs I am most excited to see live: “The Kind of Love We Make”, “Beautiful Crazy”, “Where the Wild Things Are”

3. Zach Bryan

I wrote off Zach Bryan as “too slow and too sad” at first. But now, I am obsessed with listening to his music. It has a calming quality to it. I like listening to Zach Bryan when I am trying to relax.

My favorite Zach Bryan songs: “Revival”, “Dawns”, “Us Then”, “Sarah’s Place”, “Nine Ball”

My daily joys are coffee and country. Find what gets you out of bed in the morning and honor it on your best and worst days. These pockets of joy ground me on a daily basis, regardless of what is happening in my life.