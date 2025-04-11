The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As always, this spring season has been all over the place. One day it’s 70 degrees and sunny, the next morning there’s snow on the ground. However, the always dependable “April showers” have definitely been present.

Rainy days are great days for some, but not for me. I strongly dislike having to walk to class in the rai or just having to be outside in the rain in general. It limits me to my room for comfort, but I will say rain is great for “setting the mood.”

I’m big on making playlists for any niche mood I am feeling at the moment, so it should come as no surprise that I have multiple variations of a “rainy day playlist.” However, I have noticed that most of these collections have some common artists between them whom I now think as quintessential rainy-day singers.

So, I’ve compiled a list of these artist’s “rainiest” albums for you to enjoy during this month’s stint of showers.

Mojave 3: Ask Me Tomorrow

This is such a typical gloomy day album. If you like Mazzy Star or Slowdive, this album is right up your alley. Full of soft instrumentals and slow lyricism, it’s perfect to set the rain day mood. The most well-known song on this album is probably “Love Songs on the Radio,” but “You’re Beautiful” is definitely my favorite of the album.

Stina Nordenstam: And She Closed Her Eyes

A more recent fave, “And She Closed Her Eyes,” by Stina Nordenstam is full of whimsey, the perfect vibe for a rainy walk to class. It’s pretty mellow, but upbeat at the same time, so it doesn’t double down on the gloom of the day. A perfect balance. I have so many favs on this one, but “Viewed From the Spire,” and “Hopefully Yours,” are the best of the bunch.

Janis Ian: Between the Lines

I have this album on vinyl, and I adore listening to it during a day peppered with showers in the comfort of my own room. This album has so many heartbreaking songs like “At Seventeen,” “Bright Lights and Promises,” and my personal favorite the title track, “Between the Lines.” Make sure you have a tissue box nearby, you may need it.

Beach House: Depression Cherry

Ah, my beloved “Depression Cherry.” This is one of those albums that I always keep coming back to year-round, but it especially hits in the Spring months. It’s such a daydreamer’s album, with the classic Beach House synth sound, you just can’t help putting your head in the clouds. Best songs? “Wildflower,” “Days of Candy,” and “Levitation” definitely top that list for me.

Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising

This album is genuinely life-changing. If you haven’t listened to it before, you’re doing yourself a disservice. It’s literally a masterpiece. It’s particularly great for rainy days when you need to think about every relationship you’ve had throughout your life. Again, it’s another tearjerker for me. I’ve been known to cry in bed to “Something to Believe,” and “Picture Me Better,” but “Andromeda,” is the albums magnum opus.

Roberta Flack: Feel Like Makin’ Love

Closing out the list is Roberta Flack’s beautiful “Feel Like Makin’ Love.” This screams spring and has more upbeat songs in it to contrast the last few downers I’ve dumped on you. I recommend listening to this album as the rain clears to raise spirits. “Mr. Magic,” and “Feelin’ That Glow,” are top-tier for me, but “Feel Like Making Love” is a great pick as well.