Adulthood is SO Humbling.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is a very transitional period for many reasons, but especially since this is where we take our first steps into adulthood. You enter as a naive 18-year-old, and then by the time you are done, you are 21, 22, or older.

It is not just a simple increase in age… every day is a new feeling, experience, or discovery about yourself.

The largest takeaway I have from this period in my life is that it is so incredibly humbling. My prior motivation and excitement to be an independent adult is constantly getting mocked by the actual experiences I have been having the last few years.

Here are some humbling… but necessary… unofficial rites of passage of being an adult that I have uncovered.

1. Realizing mom/dad really were right

I am sure many of you were also angsty teens who “knew it all” and always had something to say in response to your parents.

I am also sure that at least once, you have also sat down and realized “Damn. Mom and Dad really were right.”

There is really food at home; I don’t need to hit a drive-thru every time I pass a fast food place. They weren’t boring, they were just tired. It is stupid to stay up until three a.m. playing video games. You get the gist.

2. Doing your own taxes for the first time

Now, I am sure that some of you still get to hand that paperwork over to your parents, who do it themselves, or bring it to one of the magical tax fairies I hear rumors about. But I do it all on my own, and have for the last three years.

Oh my goodness, it is humbling. I think I have cried every single time.

It is stressful wondering if you are doing things right or if the IRS is going to be at your door.

3. Realizing how stupidly expensive everything is

Garbage bags. Dish soap. RAZORS!

The simplest things that I definitely took advantage of always being stocked in my house.

I cash out with three basic needs at Walmart, and somehow it is $40?????? Don’t even get me started on shampoo and conditioner.

4. Somehow, your back just always hurts?

I genuinely would get so peeved when I was always hearing about back pain… I know what a brat.

Now my back is seemingly always hurting. I am not even that old! I am sorry father for teasing you..

5. Getting excited over mundane things

Suddenly, I went from being excited over a new video game, stupid things I could waste my money on, celebrities, and more, to really getting hype over some questionable things.

House restock videos are my jam. Refilling the fridge is so satisfying. Cleaning the bathroom is riveting. Being in bed by 8 p.m.? A new luxury.

Of course, adulthood isn’t all bad. There are tons of fun, young, and fresh firsts.

Humility isn’t a bad thing to develop either… so I am not complaining. I can’t wait to keep discovering all of the new things that will come to represent this era in my life!