The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Earlier this week, I was starting to notice how much sparkle was all about. From a sequin dress, to a glitter pen, to a gorgeous stack of piercings, I realized how much I loved a little sparkle.

Don’t misunderstand, I love a sparkle and try to integrate it into as many scenarios as possible. A rhinestone here, a sequin there and if I’m feeling extra frisky, probably even a gem or two!

While I love a sparkle, it does feel a little sad to have to swipe away the glitter, take off the rhinestones or peel away the gems at the end of the night. It’s the definition of dulling my sparkle!

I think sparkle is a word that should be integrated into our vocabulary more frequently. Something is extra clean? It’s sparkling! Someone is extra bubbly or glowy? They’re sparkling! Someone’s smile looks like it should make the “DING!” sound? Tell them their smile has a little extra sparkle!

I love to add literal sparkle and highlight others’ sparkle, but I was looking for a solution to make myself sparkle on a more regular basis.

Lots of the sparkle that I have encountered in the past week revolved around brand-new piercings.

I already have my lobes pierced as well as two upper ear cartilage piercings, but I needed more. I needed a bold sparkle. I always give an “ooh” or “ahh” to a face piercing but was always a little nervous to commit to one on myself. This was my bright neon sparkling shimmering glittering sign to finally get a nose piercing.

My roommate Riley serves as my resident piercing expert, so I started throwing question after question at her about where I should get pierced, how bad it hurt, and even what jewelry to get. I made my appointment and luckily, Riley made one the same day for a piercing of her own.

I became so excited but nervous about where this somewhat permanent sparkle was going to be placed on my nose. I was running to and fro asking everyone in sight, “QUICK! What side of my nose should I get pierced!?”.

Thursday had arrived and I hopped in Riley’s car to go to Skin Deep. I was very nervous, but having both the expertise of the amazing staff at Skin Deep and the support of Riley and I became more excited than scared.

As soon as the little pinch was done for both of us, I couldn’t stop smiling and looking at my piercing that was sparkling so bright.

Getting my nose pierced was a nerve-racking decision but it offered me the opportunity to spend a giggle-filled day with my roommate AND to give myself some extra sparkle every day.