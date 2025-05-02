The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you told me this time last year that I would almost be done with one year of long distance, I would’ve looked at you like you had five heads and said, “You’re crazy.” Never in a million years did I ever think that I would be in a long-distance relationship. When I first told my high school friends that my boyfriend and I were going to continue dating and not plan a breakup for the end of the summer when we leave for school, they said things like, “How are you going to have fun,” and, “What if you meet someone else,” along with many other backhanded, and not needed, comments about something so personal. My response to those comments is, why would I want to give up on something I feel so strongly about? That would’ve been crazy to me. But now, almost a year into dating, I can’t imagine being at school and not having him. Was it hard at first? Yes, incredibly hard. Every bone in my body missed my person, the boy with whom I spent every day of the summer. The boy that I loved was now hours away, with no car or any way to get to him.

The first semester was rough. We had different schedules, different class times, and we were both trying our best to make friends while also carving out enough time to make each other feel special and seen. This was probably the most difficult part, the balance of it all. I struggled with the comparison, not just with my boyfriend, but also with my friends from high school. I know this was bad to do, but that’s easier said than done. It is so easy to get caught up in what you don’t have when you’re feeling down. But as my second semester draws to a close, with only a week left, I thought back to those first difficult and uncomfortable weeks. I think in a way, I needed those. I grew up with the same kids, going to the same small school for twelve years of school prior. Change is good, even when it takes you down a path you didn’t think you would go. My relationship is now almost a year old, and we have one school year down from long distance, and I couldn’t imagine him not being by my side every step of the way. There are bad days, and there are great days for us; you can’t have one without the other. Looking back on last June, I am so happy I didn’t listen to people when they said long distance wasn’t worth it or it would be too hard to be happy. I am so happy I didn’t give up on one of the best things that has ever happened to me.