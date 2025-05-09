Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
books on bookshelf
books on bookshelf
Susan Q Yin via Unsplash
Life > Academics

A Year in Review: Bonaventure Edition

Halley Glover
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

After my old school, coming to St. Bonaventure feels like a dream come true. I always thought I would go here; my grandfather, mother, sisters, and cousins all went here. When I went to a different school first, I felt like I was betraying that tradition. Now, that’s not why I ended up going here, but I’m glad life led me to where I am.

I feel like I did well this year, this semester especially. Being a transfer student on top of being a townie made me feel out of place. I was so nervous to be in a new space, learning a completely different subject than before. And while I still might not be able to explain any economic principles, at least I passed! I almost took up an accounting minor, and then realized I hate doing T-accounts. I’m really enjoying marketing, and I’m excited for the upper-level classes of it. I’m even taking piano lessons in the fall! I also cannot express how much joy I get from watching the campus squirrels. There’s so much to learn and do here, and now that I’m more comfortable, I want to take advantage of as many opportunities as I can.

I wasn’t super involved in any clubs my first semester, and I regret that. I would have liked to have started building relationships much earlier than I did. Everyone here is so nice, but I didn’t really start getting to know anyone until this semester. Next semester, I want to join more clubs and get to know more people. I want to make friends that I’ll be able to call 40 years from now just to chat, and I know that’s possible here; I just need to put myself out there. I’ll obviously be staying in Her Campus, I can’t wait to get to know all of the lovely ladies in the club. And hearing a lot of their stories convinced me to try the Dance Team. I don’t think I’ll be good at it, but I think I’ll have fun, and that’s enough for me. Who knows, maybe I’m secretly great at jazz and just don’t know it yet.

Even though I didn’t lead the most exciting life this year, there were still a few highlights. First, my writing was so good that I got accused of plagiarism by Professor Fodor (thank you, glad you’re retiring!). Then, I spent my first semester working on CANVAS for a Cure, a fundraiser for a childhood cancer foundation. It was a great experience, and I got to work with a lot of great people. Weirdly enough, another highlight for me is when I fell on the ice in front of Plassmann. For some reason, that just sticks out. And I came full circle with a Muppets moment. A teacher called me Muppet because he couldn’t remember my name at first, and after last week’s article, I now know a lot of the Her Campus ladies also love the Muppets. I can’t wait to talk to them more!

Bonaventure is a community, and I’m slowly finding my place in it. I don’t want to be someone who just goes to class and goes home anymore. I’ve done that for three years now, and it’s so boring. I want to make connections, see friends on the weekends, and get involved in everything I can. Having people to study with, or eat lunch together, or go to the gym with would be great. It was a good year, but it was lonely. I fully intend to change that.

Halley Glover is a new member in the St. Bonaventure Her Campus chapter. She is looking forward to writing about books, music, crafts, and anything else that sounds fun! Halley is currently a sophomore studying Marketing. Aside from Her Campus, Halley is involved in Film Club, History Club, American Marketing Association, and Fitness Club. Before St. Bonaventure, she graduated with a degree in sonography from Alfred State. While not in school, Halley loves to spend time with her friends, go to the gym, or crochet. She also loves to read, particularly fantasy, or bake treats to share with her friends! She loves a quiet night in, and her comfort movie is Mama Mia!