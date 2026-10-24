A Woman of Faith In A World Of Distraction

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For a long time, I thought my life was supposed to look like everyone else’s. I watched the people around me reach milestones, make choices, and experience things that seemed normal for someone my age. Sometimes, I wondered if I was missing out or being boring because my life looked different from theirs. It can be difficult to feel confident in your own path when the world constantly encourages you to follow everyone else. To be a sheep. However, through my Catholic faith and my relationship with Christ, I have begun to understand that living simply does not mean living less.

Being Catholic influences the decisions I make, the values I hold, and the way I view the world. It is my relationship with God however, that influences how I dress and who I surround myself with. There are times when choosing to follow my faith means saying no to things that others may not think twice about. It can mean making sacrifices, setting boundaries, or trusting God when I do not understand why my life is unfolding the way it is. Who am I without faith though? I do not know that I would be able to answer that at this point in my life.

One of the hardest parts of this journey is resisting comparison. It is easy to look at other people and believe they are happier, more successful, or more fulfilled simply because their lives seem exciting or adventurous. I must remind myself that God has a unique plan for each of us, and I cannot measure my life by someone else’s timeline. Just because my experiences look different does not mean I am behind. In fact, I’ve met a few people here at Bonaventure that have similar values as me and it has only grown the confidence I have in who I am. Avery Walkoviak will forever be someone I look up to when it comes to my journey with faith. She’s taught me to be proud about what I believe in instead of hiding it out of fear of judgement. Finding people that simply understand me has created a version of myself that I think is truly real.

My faith has taught me that I do not need to have everything figured out to trust where God is leading me. Christ offers me a sense of peace that cannot be found in trying to fit in or meet everyone else’s expectations. When I feel uncertain, I can turn to prayer and remember that I do not have to put my beliefs on the back burner to fit in with a group of people. That because my morals about modesty and purity oftentimes isolate me in a space such as college, they will be so incredibly worth it in the end. The same goes for anyone’s goals in life. So maybe, we are all more similar than we allow ourselves to think we are?

I am still learning to embrace my differences without questioning them. There will always be moments when my path feels lonely or unfamiliar, but I am beginning to see those moments as opportunities to grow closer to Christ. Ultimately, I want a life that reflects my faith, not one that simply looks good to others. I may not follow the same path as everyone around me, but I can find peace in knowing that I am following a path I know I’ve always been meant to be on.