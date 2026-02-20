Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
person wearing orange running shoes walking
person wearing orange running shoes walking
Photo by Bruno Nascimento from Unsplash
SBU | Life > Experiences

A Very Untriumphant Return

Meghan Lex Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I had a randomly jarring experience last semester. Very suddenly and casually, one of my class buddies turned around and asked, “You’re on the cross country team?” 

I was taken aback by the question and glanced at my black sweatshirt, which advertised my spot on the team. “Kind of,” I said. 

“I never knew.”

There is a very good reason for them not to know, despite us sitting together in class for the past 2 semesters –- I haven’t raced in over a year.

In October of 2024, I got a stress fracture in my femur, which was diagnosed two painful months later. After four months on crutches, which I admittedly sparingly used, I was able to start physical therapy.

After discovering that my quad was grossly atrophied and refusing to engage, I started on daily stim therapy, which I still do and hate. Eventually, once my quad built up enough, I could start actual physical therapy, which included biking, but something wasn’t right. I was still in pain.

So, when I got home for summer break, I got another MRI to make sure my bone was healed. To my and my doctor’s surprise, the original fracture was healed, but a new one had started to form. Oh, and there was now a labral tear, which apparently had been there the entire time. 

I am the antithesis of an injured athlete. I am neither hardworking nor determined to get back in good health. I am lazy, stubborn, and defiant. 

So, I decided I would go and do my really cool internship working in concert venues across the city despite being put on crutches. Great idea, right? Well, that ended in a month of bed rest.

And then finally, in early September, a new MRI showed that my femur was healed, but the tear was still there, and I could start physical therapy, which was just stim again. So, two months after that, I could start to bike, but that still hurt. And I’m lazy, remember? So, I quit biking.

Upset with myself for giving up, I started again through the pain, and worked my way to begin the ever-so-elusive return to run plan in December – 15 months after the initial fracture. 

Because I am heavily deluded, I didn’t think that returning to run would be incredibly difficult. I knew it would be a little painful and slow, but I always had the idea that I would bounce back. Of course, this is an incredibly stupid sentiment considering that I was entirely sedentary for a year.

Boy, was I wrong. Starting to run again is horrible. My heart rate is through the roof, my legs ache, and I gasp for air while running paces that wouldn’t even raise my heart rate two years ago.

As you can probably conclude from my long-winded story, running used to be the bulk of my identity. I was good at it, and I was known for it. So, my peer casually asking if I was on the cross country team unexpectedly reminded me that running is no longer a part of my life, or at least my identity.

I wanted a triumphant return, and that opportunity isn’t gone. I just don’t think that it’s my goal anymore, probably because running is no longer the crux of my ego. 

In the almost two years I’ve been off the track, I became irrelevant and out of shape. And truthfully, I don’t really care. While it’s extremely humbling to be running at maximum heart rate at paces more than two times slower than before, I think running at the end hurt me more than I enjoyed it.

The most difficult part is fitting back in with a group of girls whom I mostly cast out during the past year. Not in a necessarily mean or definite way, but more in the sense that we just weren’t – literally – running in the same circles anymore.

So, I’m slowly and a little begrudgingly trudging my way back into shape. I’m not quite sure who it’s for. I’d like to say it’s to prove it to myself that I can do it, but I’m also inclined to do so just because I feel like I should.

I’m trying to return to the thing I loved most for 10 years, but I have changed so profoundly in the last year that I’m interested to see if that love is still there. I hope it is, but even then, I suspect that the love will be very different. 

Meghan Lex

SBU '26

Meghan Lex is a planning enthusiast, serving as Her Campus at SBU's co-president. Last year, she was the events and sisterhood coordinator and thoroughly enjoyed crafting bonding events for the chapter. Her writing often centers around wellness, but she dabbles in cultural and political commentary.

As a strategic communications student, Meghan is passionate about writing and researching. While her current career aspirations are fuzzy, she would love to explore the world of public relations. On campus, she is a member of SBU's D1 cross country and track team, SBU@SPCA, Jandoli Women in Communication, and College Democrats.

Meghan currently fills her free time by chatting with her friends and rewatching Glee for the fifth time. Although it may be controversial, she is an avid Rachel apologist.