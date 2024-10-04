The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I were to ask you what you think the prettiest state in the U.S. is, what would you say?

You’d say the dreamy, sandy beaches and clear skies in Hawaii, or maybe the majestic mountains of Colorado, or maybe even the grand, gradient sunsets of California.

I won’t argue that each one of these states is breathtaking and unique. However, a state that I believe goes under the radar when it comes to beauty and majesty sits in the Pacific Northwest region of the country, right under Washington and above California, the state of Oregon.

I admit, I do have a bit of bias in my statement since I’ve lived there for the past seven years, but to give myself a little bit of credit, I have lived in four states nationwide and have traveled to 47 states in the U.S. before reaching the age of 18. Therefore, I would consider myself well-traveled enough to say I have a favorite.

My first time stepping foot in Oregon was when I was eight years old and my family was deciding whether we should move out of our quiet little house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, down south to Eastern Texas or up North to Oregon. My dad’s job at the time ended up choosing our move for us and took us to a small town in Eastern Texas called Lufkin, but just under four years later, we would be packing our things and moving out to the Pacific Northwest.

Oregon’s diversity in the environment is completely unmatched. The Oregon coastline alone runs 363 miles long and is filled with majestic mountain ranges mixed with chilly rainforests covered in a blanket of fog with rain year-round. The forests house hundreds of breathtaking waterfalls that feed into grand crashing rivers and lakes tucked away in extensive mountain ranges and valleys.

It is even home to the world’s deepest lake, Crater Lake, which, thousands of years ago, was a powerful volcano called Mount Mazama. A variety of dormant volcanos still exist riddled throughout the mountains, and some such as Mt. Hood, The Three Sisters and Mount Jefferson have created some of the most iconic ski resorts and winter vacation towns. Once you drive out toward central and eastern Oregon, you will find expansive desert land filled with more mountains, such as the incredible deep-cut range, Hells Canyon, that stretches from Oregon into Idaho.

I live in the city of Eugene, also called “The Emerald City” and “Track Town U.S.A.” as it is well known for being home to the University of Oregon and the iconic Hayward Field where the Olympic track and field trials are held every four years. It is one of many amazing cities throughout the state and the place that my heart calls home.

Words alone cannot explain the amount of love and passion I have for this state. I have always found inexplicable peace and comfort while being buried in a land filled with trees, mountains and rain. With its rich history and inexplicable beauty, I can safely say that the state of Oregon is all around such a special hidden gem in the United States.