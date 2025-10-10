A Trip Through Tradition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the summer of 2024, I took a trip that altered my perspective on myself and my culture. I went to Poland! What started as just a regular trip with my sister and aunt turned into something much more. It transformed into a journey exploring my tradition and what makes me who I am.

From the moment I arrived, everything felt both brand new and familiar at the same time. The old stone streets, the smell of food, and the sound of church bells made me feel as though I was walking into the stories my family used to tell me when I was younger. I had always heard about the remarkable beauty of Poland, but being there made those stories come alive.

I saw things that I’d only ever seen in pictures. People dressed in bright clothes in the towns, and the music sounded like it had been playing from the beginning of time. I even attended some parties where everyone sang every type of song, danced till they couldn’t anymore, and had a great time until it was late at night.

I also really felt a bond through food. Sitting around a table with everyone, I ate homemade pierogi, cucumber salad, and some delicious soups. This was not just food to me; it was tradition in all different types of meals.

But one of the best parts of my trip was seeing my aunt’s foreign exchange student and their grandparents’ houses. Walking into their houses and seeing all the traditional food and decorations made me feel like I was where I belonged. Even walking around the towns where they lived, I wondered what their lives were like, how they celebrated holidays, and how they kept their traditions going even when things changed.

What I realized in Poland was that tradition is not necessarily something old but something alive and present in life. It is in the food that my family makes during Christmas, in the festivals we attend, in the language that we are learning, and in the way we behave. It’s even in the tales people continue to tell and the traditions we continue to hold onto.

My trip to Poland was not just a summer holiday; it was a trip that left me feeling more connected to my roots and prouder of who I am. It reminded me that even as we change, the traditions we hold on to are what make us who we are. Poland has played an essential role in my life. I will never forget my trip to Poland, and I hope to revisit my home away from home again.