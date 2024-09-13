The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I love being able to listen and learn new facts and stories from new people and my amazing friends. I do believe that fun facts can be really fun to hear and am so grateful to all of my friends for letting me poke them to hear stories and little fun facts. So here are a few fun facts about me:

1: My Go-To IceBreaker:

You know the beginning of class icebreakers where the teacher asks for one interesting or cool fact about yourself? I have mine locked down and set for life: I am and have been a type one diabetic since I was six months old. I love talking about being a type one diabetic, and take any opportunity possible to bring it up in a semi-normal way. The short and sweet explanation for type one diabetes is my pancreas is broken and refuses to produce insulin. I therefore am fortunate enough to rely on some great technology to help me manage it.

2: I Love Reading:

Might be a little basic and easy fact about me, but reading is one of my favorite free time filler activities, even if my TBR is way too long and tends to grow rather than shrink. I’m also determined to finish The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo this semester. Finally, I know I’ve always gotten swamped with work by the time I get halfway through and have restarted it at least three separate times.

3: I Want to Be a Middle School English Teacher:

You read correctly, middle school is where I want to be. I love the chaos just a little too much to go towards high school, and I can’t trust myself to not play games with the little kids in elementary school. In my senior year of high school, I did a New Visions Education program through a local BOCES. It was basically a trial run to see if you actually liked education as a profession. I was able to go into elementary, middle and high schools in the surrounding districts and learn about the education field in general, as well as take high school social studies and English credits through the New Visions Education Academy. I met some pretty amazing people who are now some of my best friends and am so grateful to have had that experience to help guide me to the middle school teaching route.

4: I Enjoy Spending Time with My Family:

My mom grew up in my hometown of Vestal, or Binghamton is usually the one that people recognize. My mom’s four other siblings all stayed in town, so I grew up around Sunday dinners and frequent family reunions for my mom’s side. My dad grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and his family is a bit more spread out. Visits to see my dad’s three other siblings and parents are more of a rarity but always a blast. I also have a younger brother who is fourteen months younger than me. He just started his freshman year of college at Grove City College in Pennsylvania, mostly to continue playing baseball. He’s a good kid for as much as we tease each other, but we’ve got each other’s back when it matters. I also have a little chocolate lab puppy who is three years old. His name is George and he is kind of an “old man” dog, frequently refusing to go on walks. I can’t forget to include my darling cat who I’ve had since I was in first grade. His name is Mercury, he is almost fourteen years old and definitely a little chubby, orange cat.

5: My Friends are So Important to Me:

My friends are a big part of who I am, and I am so appreciative to be able to have them in my life as beautiful role models. I also appreciate my friends for pushing me to do things I’m scared to do, including encouraging me to join Her Campus (shoutout to Julia and Alexis). My new visions friends keep me from going crazy over the silly little things, and my boyfriend calls me a silly goose for overthinking just a hair too much. It’s a perfect balance that is also very important to me and my life.