A Silly Little Drink

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

This may sound crazy but I think I actually might be obsessed with loaded teas.

I had no idea these existed until I came to college. My best friends heard from an athletic teams about these drinks called loaded teas that their teammates get all the time. The first time my friends went they all got different drinks and I tried each and every one of them. Safe to say I was hooked from that point. They have such a distinct delicious flavor to them that is just so pleasing to the taste buds.

The next time I needed to get a full size one to try. I got a loaded tea called Purple Rain which consisted of Blue sweetart, watermelon, and rainbow candy flavor. It had such a distinct sour taste to it that almost reminded me of like a very sour lemonade. The best thing about this drink though was that it consisted of Vitamin B6 and B12 as well as Vitamin C. At the time of getting this drink I was sick and I think it definitely not only helped put me in a better mood but the Vitamin C also made a difference.

Every week now, on either Tuesday and Thursday, me and my friends will get loaded teas on one of those days. They help us get through our days if we have difficult assignments or classes to go to. Most of us get different flavors each time, so that we can find our favorite drink. I landed on a drink called Peacock that consists of grape, green apple, and blue sweetart flavor. This taste reminds me of the flavor of a blue gusher. It gives me such nostalgia to my childhood that it became my favorite drink I get every time.

This is a part of my weekly routine that has become one of the best parts of my days. Have these drinks put a dent in my bank account? A little bit, but not enough to be concerned about it. This has become my new version of Starbucks because it not only has caffeine but also has vitamins which makes me more okay with spending money on it once a week. It also is something fun that me and my friends can do together and taste each others drinks which has become such a bonding experience. Even the car ride to the nutrition place is even more of a bonding experience with us singing music while sipping on our drinks. Moral of this story is that I think everyone a least needs to give a loaded tea a try at least once in their life.