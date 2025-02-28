The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a fixator, to say the least. I love any form of media to a pretty extreme degree. A new video game? Already downloading it. A new show that has edits flooding my TikTok? Already searching for which streaming service it’s on. A movie recommended to me one singular time? The Universal theme is already booming throughout my room. You get the gist.

The point is that I have watched many a show and become emotionally attached to them. When I’m scrolling through TikTok and see an edit of a character or an announcement for a new season, it invigorates a love inside me that I had maybe forgotten I had.

The feeling of revisiting a show and recalling small details in every episode is a feeling that, to me, is unmatched. It is maybe only surpassed by the feeling of having new content of that show.

Here are some of the shows that I get so excited to rediscover:

Survivor

Now, this one isn’t really a recurring storyline, but nothing beats a Survivor Wednesday, especially when I get to watch it with my roommate Ellie. We get to sit down and dissect every move of every player while they roam around in Fiji, and we sit in the slush of February in our pink house. The Survivor fever takes over our house at least once a year as the spirit of our Jeff Probst cut-out infects me and my roommates.

Riverdale

Again, this was a recent development but a strong one for sure. When my roommates and I would roll out of bed on Saturdays and Sundays last year and trudge out to the living room, it wasn’t a matter of if we would turn on Riverdale as our rotting entertainment for the day; it was a matter of who was going to turn it on. The million storylines playing out with the unarguably, terribly cringy writing felt like the perfect Saturday cure mixed with a Tim Horton’s bagel and our Owala water bottles to assist. Whenever we revisit the show, it makes me feel so tightly tied to my roommates, and I am so grateful that such a ridiculous show has allowed me to feel such a strong sense of connection and admiration.

The bear/Abbott Elementary

I know these shows seem so gravely different; however, I think they are more similar than some would see at first glance. I love a story that features an unlikely crew that is maybe a little dysfunctional, but they love each other enough to make what they work for the best it can be. Whenever a new season of “The Bear” or “Abbott Elementary” comes out, I am always sat in front of my TV ready to devour it.

Stranger Things

There is really no animal like Leah when a new season of “Stranger Things” is teased. As someone who had a literal fan account for the cast for many years, the obsession lies dormant in me until it is awoken. I cannot wait for the feeling of Stranger Things Summer. Sometimes, I even view memories in my life by what seasons of the show they were in between. For the upcoming season, no one better contact me for the foreseeable future after the last episode airs.

I can’t wait to continue rediscovering these shows as well as discovering new ones throughout the future.