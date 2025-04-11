Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
As a human what gives me motivation is music. I am the type of person that needs music playing constantly. Whether it be in the car, walking around campus, or getting ready in the morning. I always have a good playlist depending on the vibe. Whenever I do not have the energy to do something I will put on music as background noise and it will automatically give me life to complete a task. As this is my way of life I have evolved different playlists for my different moods or different occasions. Here is what I have been listening to…

Good Morning World

This is my playlist for when I have to take up at 9 a.m. for class and have 30 minutes to get my life together for so. Typically this music is the type that will get me out of bed when I need to not bedrot any longer for the day.

  • From Eden- Hozier
  • Love Me Not- Ravyn Lenae
  • Chill Baby- SZA
  • Good Days- SZA
  • The Morning- The Weeknd
  • Sunday Morning- Maroon 5
  • 3 Strikes- Terror Jr

need to Lock In

This is for the moments when I am in the library and need to get my life together. The songs can take me from locked out to completely locked in and getting all of my work done.

  • bellyache- Billie Ellish
  • Pyramids- Frank Ocean
  • 21- Gracie Abrams
  • Spring Into Summer- Lizzy McAlpine
  • Kitchen- SZA
  • Coconut Mall- Mario Kart

Get Ready with me

This is for that time of the day when in 45 minutes to an hour take myself to the most incredible version of myself. The songs that give me the confidence for whatever I have coming for me that day or night.

  • euphoria- Kendrick Lamar
  • Low Life- Future(The Weeknd)
  • NIGHTS LIKE THIS- The Kid LAROI
  • Handsome and Wealthy- Migos
  • bloodonmyhands- Tate McRae(Flo Milli)
  • Purple Lace bra- Tate McRae
  • Used- SZA(Don Toliver)

Sad but not crying

This is for the time of day when you are just mentally exhausted for the day, but you do not feel the need to cry. It is a very niche feeling but I have run into this vibe multiple times during this school year.

  • We’ll Never Have Sex- Leith Ross
  • Self Control- Frank Ocean
  • I Know the End- Pheobe Bridgers
  • Afraid- The Neighbourhood
  • minor- Gracie Abrams
  • i wish i hated you- Ariana Grande
  • K.- Cigarettes After Sex
  • Do I Wanna Know?- Hozier
  • We Hug Now- Sydney Rose

sunshine and windows down

As I live on the East Coast this is only a feeling I get to experience 3 months out of the year or so. But I do have a playlist for when I get to drive around with my windows down and blasting music.

  • That’s So True- Gracie Abrams
  • Payphone- Marron 5(Wiz Khalifa)
  • Come on Eileen- Dexys Midnight Runners
  • Rich Girl- Daryl Hall and John Oates
  • Rolling in the Deep- Adele
  • Fly Love- Jamie Foxx
  • American Kids- Kenny Chesney
