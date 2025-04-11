This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

As a human what gives me motivation is music. I am the type of person that needs music playing constantly. Whether it be in the car, walking around campus, or getting ready in the morning. I always have a good playlist depending on the vibe. Whenever I do not have the energy to do something I will put on music as background noise and it will automatically give me life to complete a task. As this is my way of life I have evolved different playlists for my different moods or different occasions. Here is what I have been listening to…

Good Morning World

This is my playlist for when I have to take up at 9 a.m. for class and have 30 minutes to get my life together for so. Typically this music is the type that will get me out of bed when I need to not bedrot any longer for the day.

From Eden- Hozier

Love Me Not- Ravyn Lenae

Chill Baby- SZA

Good Days- SZA

The Morning- The Weeknd

Sunday Morning- Maroon 5

3 Strikes- Terror Jr

need to Lock In

This is for the moments when I am in the library and need to get my life together. The songs can take me from locked out to completely locked in and getting all of my work done.

bellyache- Billie Ellish

Pyramids- Frank Ocean

21- Gracie Abrams

Spring Into Summer- Lizzy McAlpine

Kitchen- SZA

Coconut Mall- Mario Kart

Get Ready with me

This is for that time of the day when in 45 minutes to an hour take myself to the most incredible version of myself. The songs that give me the confidence for whatever I have coming for me that day or night.

euphoria- Kendrick Lamar

Low Life- Future(The Weeknd)

NIGHTS LIKE THIS- The Kid LAROI

Handsome and Wealthy- Migos

bloodonmyhands- Tate McRae(Flo Milli)

Purple Lace bra- Tate McRae

Used- SZA(Don Toliver)

Sad but not crying

This is for the time of day when you are just mentally exhausted for the day, but you do not feel the need to cry. It is a very niche feeling but I have run into this vibe multiple times during this school year.

We’ll Never Have Sex- Leith Ross

Self Control- Frank Ocean

I Know the End- Pheobe Bridgers

Afraid- The Neighbourhood

minor- Gracie Abrams

i wish i hated you- Ariana Grande

K.- Cigarettes After Sex

Do I Wanna Know?- Hozier

We Hug Now- Sydney Rose

sunshine and windows down

As I live on the East Coast this is only a feeling I get to experience 3 months out of the year or so. But I do have a playlist for when I get to drive around with my windows down and blasting music.

That’s So True- Gracie Abrams

Payphone- Marron 5(Wiz Khalifa)

Come on Eileen- Dexys Midnight Runners

Rich Girl- Daryl Hall and John Oates

Rolling in the Deep- Adele

Fly Love- Jamie Foxx