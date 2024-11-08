The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

As the end of the semester is approaching (only four weeks left of classes!), I have found myself in a bit of a slump. Going to the library to do homework isn’t as fun, walking to the dining hall is a chore, and waking up at 8:30 in the morning for math is draining.

My friends and I have had many conversations on how we need something different. No, our college days aren’t the same every day, but things can get repetitive. There’s only so many things that you can do between classes or on weekends in a small little town like we’re in.

My room has been a place of comfort and safety during the beginning of my college journey. You can typically find me and my roommate in our room doing assignments, watching Netflix (the new “Outer Banks” episodes just came out), and just hanging out. I love the way we decorated our room; everything matches while also showcasing our different personalities. Our room is very comforting and cozy. The space I want to be in during most times of the week.

But, after being in a place for so long things can start to feel mundane. As much as I love our room and appreciate the effort my roommate and I have put into making it feel like home, I felt as if it needed a change.

My roommate agreed and with the help from our friends across the hall, we quickly got to work. The plan was to completely change the layout of the room and with our layout in mind we immediately started moving our furniture around to its new spot in our 17’-by-11’ dorm room.

The first items we had to move were our wardrobe closets. If anyone knows what these are, you will also know that two 5’0″ girls cannot move these to the whole other side of the room by themselves. Luckily, we were blessed with strong friends who helped us move them with no problem. After our wardrobes came our dressers, then our desks, and lastly our beds. We were up and working until 1 a.m. redecorating and putting the finishing touches on our room last night.

Now, it’s the next morning. I woke up in my bed on the opposite side of the room and while it still feels different, it’s also very pleasant. The room that I reside myself in feels bigger and much more open. The first thing I said to my roommate was that we can now have dance parties! We are so excited to live in a “new” space.

Our room feels clean. Like a new start, which is perfect for the semester slump that I have found myself in. Out of all the things we can’t control, my roommate and I found something we could and ran with it. I’m excited for many more mornings, days, and evenings in our room and for what’s to come!