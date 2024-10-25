The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone that knows me knows that I’m absolutely obsessed with my car.

Stacy is a 2009 baby blue Toyota Matrix. When I was in elementary school, my mom had the same exact car, so she’s extra special to us.

When we got the car 3 years ago, it was supposed to be my mom’s, but I immediately fell in love with it and it became my first car.

Even though, she’s not the fanciest car whatsoever, she means more to me than anyone will ever know.

I’ve lived through so many things in that car.

I’ve blasted music and sang along with friends, cried over breakups, visited my college for the first time, gone on dates, and so many other memorable things in that car.

I think the reason that I love my car so much is because no matter how much life changes, I still have Stacy and all of the memories she holds.

She gives me free will to go anywhere I want anytime I want. I always say that I could literally drive Stacy to California and nobody could stop me.

I genuinely think that if anything happened to her (knock on wood), I would keep her ashes on the mantle because I could never let her go.

If I’m feeling sad or feel like getting away from everyone and everything, Stacy is always there as my escape and gives me the chance to just drive around, listen to whatever music I want, and scream out the window.

I’m usually a very social person, but sometimes, I feel like that car knows more about me than most people do.

I can be myself in there without anyone hearing or judging me, and I’m so blessed for that.

Maybe it’s just me being extremely attached to my first car, but I hope I have her forever.

This may sound silly, but Stacy is more than a car: she’s a companion. Some may call her “ole reliable.”

She’s not perfect, but she’s perfect to me.

Every imperfection, scratch, and mark on her is what makes her so special.

A lot of people tell me that Stacy is literally me in car form and it’s honestly so true.

Whether you have a car or not, I hope that one day, everyone finds their Stacy because they’ll never want to let her go.

I wouldn’t want to hit curbs in any other vehicle (mom, if you see this, sorry).