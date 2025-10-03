A Love Letter to My Dog

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy October! My favorite thing in the world (my dog) turns five years old this month, so I thought I would dedicate this article to him. Being away from my dog, Leo, has been so hard. He is so adorable, and I miss him so much!

When I was younger, I used to have a crazy bad fear of dogs. They are so cute and harmless, so I really don’t know why. My younger self would be so shocked reading this right now, seeing how much my feelings have changed since then.

Whenever I was sad, sick, or just having a bad day, I knew that Leo would be there for me. He could tell if something wasn’t right and would lie on my lap to make me feel better. This summer, I got my wisdom teeth out and got a dry socket (so terrible), which obviously made me miserable. My dog helped me through it by lying in bed with me while I binge-watched Love Island. I miss this so much now that he isn’t living with me.

I have been having a great time in college so far, so I am not really yearning to go home for fall break. I will miss my friends so much, I’ll miss going to cross-country practice, and the dining hall! My parents basically visit every weekend, so it is not like I really need to go home. But I cannot wait to see Leo! So, that is why I’m looking forward to break! It is his birthday on the Friday that it starts, and I am so excited that I’ll be home to celebrate! Every year, we dress him up and make him a cake made out of chicken. We get him gifts too, of course!

Leo is such a funny (and sometimes strange) dog. He loves to take baths and get groomed, but he hates walks. We can only take him on a walk if we put him in a stroller! He does not like meeting new people or dogs. But he is so loving and sweet to the people that he knows. His favorite things to do are lie in someone’s lap, eat treats, and chase bunnies. He is so perfect, and I miss him!

Dogs are the best because they can’t talk to you, so you can never fight. As long as you take care of them, they will offer you their unconditional love. They can be so caring and supportive without having to say a word. Love you, Leo!