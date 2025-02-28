The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

To be transparent, life is incredibly scary right now. It feels like one bad thing after another is happening and the bad is outweighing the good. Most of my fears come from thinking about the future. It is so hard to not compare what my future may look like to others who already have it figured out.

In May, I am graduating, and I have not a clue about what I want to do afterwards. Ideally, I am moving out of my hometown with a full-time job in marketing or communications. Realistically, I do not have the funds to even move out of my childhood home yet. School loans and financial debts are taking a toll on my mental health because I am so anxious about paying them off for the rest of my life. May will be the first time I am not looking ahead towards another school year and that change feels daunting, it almost makes me consider grad school. I would attend grad school if I had the funds.

I am very lucky that I had the opportunity and support to continue getting an education, and I have hope my education will take me far. I have hope that I will find an amazing job that I love and that I will move out when I am ready. I am lucky that I will get to live at home with my family for a few more years because I know I will miss it.

The political state of our country seems to get worse and worse everyday. To think we have another four years of dealing with the man-child that people elected to be president is absolutely crazy. Everyday I wake up to another executive order taking away people’s freedom, a plane crash, or a news story about how America is going back in time. But everyday I go to bed hopeful.

I am hopeful that myself and my peers around me will leave this country better than we found it. I have hope that although the country is under the control of the far right that in a few years it will swing to the far, far, far left. In the end I hope love and empathy wins.

During a time where it seems like the world is against you, hope is an act of resistance. Or, when it feels like you are alone with how you feel, know that you are not alone and never will be alone. You are not alone because you are reading this and you’re a part of a community who are filled with love.