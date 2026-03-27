A Letter To My Momma

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To my mother, my biggest inspiration, the woman who raised me, and my role model. I hope you know that when I think of Women’s History Month and the appreciation of women and all they have done, I think of you.

Without you, I don’t know what I would do.

You raised my brother and me and shaped us into the people we are today. Without your guidance and words of wisdom, we wouldn’t be the people we have grown up to be.

You taught us how to grow out of our stubborn, young selves into the changed adults we are today because of your advice. Without you, we would still be stuck in our headstrong ways.

You have taught me everything I know today. You taught me how to cook and how to avoid burning soup, which I still don’t know how I did that. Without you, I wouldn’t have the love for cooking I have today.

You showed me how to have sympathy for others. You taught me how to try to understand people’s differing lives and not go by first impressions when meeting new people. Without you, I wouldn’t know how to sympathize with others.

You taught me how to dress well and how to present myself in a confident way. When I was younger, you used to let me dress myself one day a week, and I would come out wearing the most atrocious outfit known to man. Without you, I would be leaving the house in pajamas every day.

You taught me how to do math back in elementary school doing flashcards for multiplication. I remember when we would sit at the dining room table and do this for around an hour every night, so I could learn how to do it in my head. Without you, I would still be counting on my fingers to figure out simple math.

You showed me the importance of patience. I know at times I lose patience and lose sight of what is important, but you are always there to keep my head straight. Without you, I wouldn’t be able to keep myself on track.

Not only did you raise me, but you prepared me for my future on my own. When things get hard, I know I’m always welcome back home and can run into your arms like a little girl again.

I will forever be grateful for everything you have taught me. I love you, Mom.