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sunset with mom and baby in background
sunset with mom and baby in background
Jude Black
SBU | Life

A Letter To My Momma

Alexandra Iannarelli Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To my mother, my biggest inspiration, the woman who raised me, and my role model. I hope you know that when I think of Women’s History Month and the appreciation of women and all they have done, I think of you. 

Without you, I don’t know what I would do. 

You raised my brother and me and shaped us into the people we are today. Without your guidance and words of wisdom, we wouldn’t be the people we have grown up to be.

You taught us how to grow out of our stubborn, young selves into the changed adults we are today because of your advice. Without you, we would still be stuck in our headstrong ways. 

You have taught me everything I know today. You taught me how to cook and how to avoid burning soup, which I still don’t know how I did that. Without you, I wouldn’t have the love for cooking I have today.

You showed me how to have sympathy for others. You taught me how to try to understand people’s differing lives and not go by first impressions when meeting new people. Without you, I wouldn’t know how to sympathize with others. 

You taught me how to dress well and how to present myself in a confident way. When I was younger, you used to let me dress myself one day a week, and I would come out wearing the most atrocious outfit known to man. Without you, I would be leaving the house in pajamas every day. 

You taught me how to do math back in elementary school doing flashcards for multiplication.  I remember when we would sit at the dining room table and do this for around an hour every night, so I could learn how to do it in my head. Without you, I would still be counting on my fingers to figure out simple math. 

You showed me the importance of patience. I know at times I lose patience and lose sight of what is important, but you are always there to keep my head straight. Without you, I wouldn’t be able to keep myself on track.

Not only did you raise me, but you prepared me for my future on my own. When things get hard, I know I’m always welcome back home and can run into your arms like a little girl again. 

I will forever be grateful for everything you have taught me. I love you, Mom.

Alexandra Iannarelli

SBU '29

Alexandra Iannarelli is in her first year in Her Campus! She is a freshman at St. Bonaventure and is majoring in public health and is in the occupational therapy masters program! Alex will be writing weekly articles about anything in her life or even silly things happening around campus.
So far she has joined Her Campus, of course, SBU Power Yoga, and will possibly be trying out for a couple of the club teams within the future. In high school, Alex played volleyball, ran and did hurdles for the track team, and for the past 9 years has been a competitive cheerleader! She hopes to become involved all over campus within the next 4 years here!
Although quiet at times she is pretty outgoing and loves trying new things when the opportunity arises. Traveling is her favorite and she hopes to travel the world one day! Little things about Alex includes her love for collecting records! She has multiple genres of music in her collection and she hopes to continue to expand said collection. It may be niche but it truly is her favorite. Another little hobby of hers is going to the gym and doing yoga. Just recently Alex has been getting into yoga and pilates but she has been going to the gym for a little over a year now. If you're ever thinking of trying it out and going she definitely recommends it, the gym community is very welcoming and caring. Alex has many more hobbies but those couple are her favorites!
Thank you for reading about Alexandra!!!