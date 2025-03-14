The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always been one to write letters. If I am thanking someone, sharing something fun, or expressing my gratitude, I love to write it in a little note or letter. I think it’s a special way to let someone know that you appreciate them.

This quality of mine came from my mom. She is a huge note writer and even now as I’m away from home, my desk drawer is filled with cards and letters from her. One way that we connect is through our similar feelings and the way we express them (writing them down).

For Women’s History Month I thought it would only make sense to write a public, online letter to my mom…

Dear Mom,

Raising three kids is difficult, especially as single parents. Your determination to be the best mother you can be is incredibly inspiring. I truly know that I have been raised by the best and am so grateful for such. You have taught me how to be my own person and stand up for myself, traits that I am proud to have. You also teach me how to have fun, how to let loose and be free. Above all of the little things like how smoothies are better with protein powder or it’s okay to leave the Christmas tree up a month after the holiday, I believe that what I am most blessed to learn is that I have the ability to advocate for myself. As a shy girl, I would not have been able to learn if it wasn’t for your bold self. Just the other day I was explaining how I felt about a hard topic to a friend, and I was immediately given the response, “Wow, you just explained that perfectly.” Now that may seem insignificant but that is one of my favorite compliments. For me it means, “You are very emotionally intelligent and can explain your emotions very well.” I have you to thank for that mom because even during those times where you made us sit at the table and we couldn’t leave until we respectfully explained how we were feeling when we were mad or upset, I learned how to communicate. You taught me the most valuable thing, how to share what I feel and advocate for my feelings while also acknowledging others’ feelings. Naturally, I’ve also learned that country music is the best, going to sleep early is fun, and most of all that I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

Thank you for being the best mom a girl could ask for. You are fearfully and wonderfully made.