Dear Doyle 212,

Thank you for being the best dorm I’ve lived in while at St. Bonaventure University. At the beginning of this school year, I lived in another room in Doyle but with a different roommate who I just wasn’t compatible with. I’m so glad that there was an opening in another room with the most amazing roommate, Julia. I was so scared to move rooms, but I’m so glad I did because I have made it into a second home.

I’ve slowly been packing up and bringing things home that I won’t need for the rest of the semester. It’s so hard because I don’t want to leave this amazing room. I was so excited to decorate my side with all my decorations (I have way too many). Julia and I’s walls are filled with Taylor Swift things, records, pendants, posters, paper plate awards, and a huge Albert Einstein poster. These things are what make the room feel like home.

Julia and I both are from Connecticut so making this room feel like home was important to us. We both have several items that remind us of home in our room. For example, I have a pillow of my dog and a letter from the residents at the nursing home that I work at while at home.

I also loved getting to slowly fill the room with random trinkets. Even though they may seem stupid, most of them have a specific memory or remind me of something in my life. The one thing in this room that I’m most dreading taking down is my sticky note of my dance schedule.

Having such a large room was amazing. I loved being able to have multiple friends over at once and not feel claustrophobic. This room has seen so much, from late night studying, getting ready for events, deep conversations, random, and a lot of blasting music. I’ll miss getting to make all these memories in this room.

I’m glad that I’ll still be living with Julia next semester. Our room will be significantly smaller and even though we will still make it feel like home, it’ll never be our current room, Doyle 212. This room will be so missed, and I hope whoever lives here next year also will make it as homey and fun as we did. Hopefully they will also make more amazing memories in this room.

Sincerely, Celeste Robbins