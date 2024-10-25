Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

My favorite way to really get to know someone is to take a look at their notes app. In my opinion, there are two types of people: those with meticulously curated notes apps and those with grocery lists from three years ago.  

Now, neither of these options is inherently better than the other. I love hearing song lyrics or random ideas that someone lost in their ever-growing abis of lost notes, but I also love seeing how people decide what notes to keep, what folders to put them in and what is most important to them.  

I fall into the meticulously curated notes, although some old, forgotten notes occasionally manage to slip through.  With two folders, I feel as though I can find whatever I want, whenever I need it from a list of my favorite albums to my poems about coming of college.  

While I truly love all of my notes (they wouldn’t be there if I didn’t), there are a couple favorites that stand out to me. 

Countries to Visit

I like to claim that I am a travel fanatic. In truth, I have only been to six countries including the U.S. and Canada.  With my travels, I have made it to three continents: North America, South America and Europe. I have not been out of the country in a few years, but I miss seeing new cultures and discovering new countries. While I can get that in the U.S., there is just something special about seeing it in a different country. I have a list of my top eight countries I want to visit, spanning from South Africa, to Wales, to even Iceland.  

Things I Want to Buy 

I hate to admit it, but I may be slightly addicted to online shopping. There is nothing like the high of getting a new package in the mail. To be completely honest, sometimes the feeling of getting a package is better even than the feeling of having that new item. This is a list I created of things that I genuinely want to buy, not something I just add to my cart on a whim. When I want to buy something new, I can go to this list and double my happiness by having something I really want. 

Bucket List 

Ok, who doesn’t have a bucket list, or at least a couple things they want to do in their lifetime. I have things like hiking Mt. Everest on here, which is not probable, but also genuine goals like getting a doctoral degree or publishing a book. 

Things That Make Me Smile 

This list has a special place in my heart. It is all the things in life I find joy in, spanning from the success of my friends to a misty morning in an ice skating rink. This note always manages to bring me joy. 

Fibonacci Video 

In high school, I was required to make a musical parody or something math related for a project in the Math National Honor Society. I made mine about Fibonacci numbers and the golden ratio. I still have the video, and I think it is hilarious to go back and see what my 15-year-old self came up with. 

Honorable Mentions 

Dear 6-Year-Old Julia, Friends’ Birthdays, Proposal Rules, Any Poem I Have Written 

Julia is a member of the St. Bonaventure Her Campus Chapter. She is from Ridgefield Connecticut and plans to write pieces about lifestyle, mental health, and literature Julia is a sophomore at St. Bonaventure University, who currently studies Biology and Mathematics. Julia is the Vice-President for Model UN outside the classroom and is actively involved in ASBMB and the college radio station as well as working as a peer coach and Supplementary Instructor. In her free time Julia enjoys playing piano, going for runs, ice skating, and reading. Her favorite books are “I am the Messenger” by Markus Zusak and “The Darkness Outside Us” by Elliot Schrefer. Julia hopes one day to be an author publishing contemporary books.