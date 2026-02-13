A Guide to Galentine’s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love Valentine’s Day (I’m a sucker for romance), but making time for friends is equally as important as romance. Last year, I went to a bar event with my sisters, themed after “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan. This year, I get to go see Cowboylesque with a couple of my friends. Getting to spend time with my friends is something I always look forward to. Whether it’s running errands together, hanging out at home, or going to do something, I always have a great time. Here are some ideas for your next girls’ night.

Cocktail (Or Mocktail!) Tasting

Go around local bars and restaurants and try what looks good! There might even be some seasonal drinks to put you more in the Valentine’s spirit. Remember, drink responsibly and have some water in between! This system would also work great for trying different appetizers around town.

Mall Walking

Look, most brick-and-mortar stores are too expensive to buy from nowadays. Window shopping is a fun way to get that nostalgic feeling in, and you might be able to score a good deal! The best part is getting to grab a pretzel while you’re there. Don’t do this at the Olean mall; there are no pretzels, and hardly any stores. Sorry, Bona ladies!

Craft Night

There are a whole lot of things to do for craft night. Making charm bracelets, painting picture frames, or a whole slew of other things. Check Pinterest or Instagram for more ideas. Personally, I’m looking forward to painting a picture frame (try to print your pictures beforehand)!

Movies

Either go to the movies or have a movie night at home. Either way, a whole bunch of popcorn and snacks are a must. Not many romance movies are out right now, but there’s Wuthering Heights and Dracula. Then, of course, there’s the 2005 Pride and Prejudice that’s always ready for a watch.

Game Night

Board games or video games, there’s plenty to choose from! My personal favorite is breaking out Just Dance on the Wii, specifically Rasputin. There are also classics like Card Against Humanity or Sorry, but steer clear of Uno if your friend group is too competitive.

Dinner

Again, it could be a night out or a night in. You could even make it a little more involved and cook with a couple of friends! Or pick up takeout. No matter what you do, conversation’s always better over some food.

There’s probably plenty of Galentine’s events in your own community. Keep an eye out for any events going on at local businesses; there could be things like a girls-only night at a bar. Life’s busy, enjoy all the time you can get with your Gals this year! Happy Valentine’s Day and Happy Galentine’s Day!