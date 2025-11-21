A Guide to Ethical and Low-Waste Junk Journaling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been junk journaling for around two years, and if you’re into it yourself, you’re probably aware of the eye you’ve developed for hidden treasures in everyday life. I’ve often found myself wondering if my hobby has become more about hoarding than art, and I want to challenge our views around saving — how can we make it ethical? I’ve created a short list to help motivate eco-consciousness and ethical journaling.

Embracing the Public Library

Libraries often have free or very low-cost books, newspapers, and magazines that have lots of potential for adorning your junk journal. I found some eccentric vintage picture books for only 50¢ a piece. While this is a great opportunity, treat the books with care, and don’t be greedy! Choose a piece or two that really stand out to you, and make the most of it.

Libraries can also house many different pamphlets and business cards from around the local community. Picking out a few of these could give your journal a more personalized and unique touch.

Repurposing & Upcycling

We’re all familiar with the ever-evolving junk drawer. Maybe you have a certain shelf that could use some refreshment. Why not feed two birds with one seed — clean up the clutter and collect special trinkets for your journal! I think my favorite tokens from this method have been loose rhinestones, tiny fridge magnets, and long-forgotten grocery lists.

I’ve also recently picked up sewing as a hobby alongside junk journaling. Scrap fabrics or other materials can give your pages unique textures instead of going to waste.

Burn or recycle unwanted paper scraps; don’t throw them in the trash. Burning scraps into ash reduces waste by a lot, and the ash can be composted. Be careful not to burn plastic, as it’s harmful to both you and the environment. You can also save your scraps and turn them into one-of-a-kind new paper yourself! If you don’t have any other option, make sure to put the paper scraps in the recycling — however, it’s not always the most reliable way to be eco-friendly.

Picking Up Litter

Not all litter is on its last life. You can help the environment and find unique treasures for your junk journal by picking up loose trash and litter. I think my favorite find has been a colorful vinyl sticker lost on the sidewalk. Other materials, like buttons or paperboard, are very useful finds.

Remember to be careful when picking up trash. Beware of any sharps, fungi, or molds — it’s best to wear gloves or use a trash grabber! Always clean your findings thoroughly when possible.

Try not to be selective when you can. Do your part and recycle or throw unwanted treasures in the bin while looking for crafting materials in the wild.

Nature Finds

During the warm seasons, I love to press flowers and fallen leaves. I try to be the most kind to the trees by collecting leaves that have already fallen. I love to pick up freshly fallen leaves in Autumn, when the trees sport some very vibrant hues.

If you like to harvest plants but worry about being ethical, go for weeds that already need pulling or avoid uprooting an entire plant. This allows the environment to continue to thrive and regrow.

You can also use materials like discarded shells, fallen tree bark, loose feathers, fallen flower petals, thorns, sticks, and dried moss. You can even mix watercolor using rainwater and natural colorants!

Just Pure Junk

Junk mail, receipts, freebies, paper and plastic bags, boxes, old notes or homework, packaging — the list could go on. Why throw it away when you can make art out of it! I love to junk journal because it gives things a second life, beauty, and new meaning.

It’s always good to shop ethically, but no one can be perfect. When you find yourself with a wrapper or package that might just be thrown away, ask yourself if it can be repurposed first! Grocery shopping becomes extra fun when you buy something knowing the packaging will make for a great page in your junk journal.

If you ever get tired of the boring black, white, and beige color schemes that come from these materials (although neutrals can make a beautiful page on their own), you can always spice things up with color! Washable markers, highlighters, and colorful tissue paper can give your pages some personality while preserving the ink texts or designs underneath.

What if I Can’t Save Everything?

Of course, not everything can be repurposed, but the important thing is that we try. Every bit of effort counts, so don’t feel guilty if you’re not perfectly ethical; no one is. Every misstep is an opportunity for growth next time.

This is by no means a comprehensive list, but it’s meant to start the conversation around making the most of your hobbies and lifestyle. Junk journaling is a great way to start thinking ethically by habit; it allows you to see the beauty in the things we often discard without a thought. The more we think ethically, the easier it will be to make the world a better place.