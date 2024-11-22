A Girl’s Childhood Best Friend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Where do I even start when it comes to my childhood best friend.

When I was about six years old, I got my dog, Marley.

My family and I had gone to the house where Marley and the other puppies were born, and the second I saw him I had told my parents that he was the one for us.

He is a yellow lab, who I absolutely loved from the moment I saw him.

As Marley and I both got older, everyone had always said that he was “my dog”. There has always been a better connection between him and I than between him and the rest of the family.

He has never left my side. Always sleeping either next to me, or at the end of my feet. When I would go outside to hit off the tee in the garage he would lay on the other side to where he wasn’t in the way, but yet still close enough to me.

When he wanted to play fetch, he would always bring the ball to me, and quite literally avoid the rest of my family.

The number of pictures I have of the both of us or just Marley is actually INSANE. But there are two pictures that stand out to me. One being a picture from 2014, and another being from my senior pictures.

When I turned 18, something that I have been saying for a long time, was that my first ever tattoo would be of Marley’s pawprint. And you can bet your butt that that was my first tattoo. Therefore, when he does eventually end up crossing the rainbow bridge, just like everyone will at some point, I will forever have a piece of him with me.

Over the summer, I took him to get multiple pup cups. He hasn’t had one in so long. And I figured that every dog deserves a sweet treat once in a while. And plus, it’s a bonus for him because he also enjoys car rides.

Being away at college is tuff. Marley brings me pure joy. He always knows when I’m upset because he will come and nudge his nose into my arm just to make me smile again. So, when I don’t get to see him every day, it makes me upset, all because I know he’s getting older. He just turned 13 this past October.

Never take for granted your childhood animal, because they may only be a part of your life, but to them, you are their entire life.

Let’s just say I was, always have been and will forever be his favorite.

I love you Marley Moo Moo, to the moon and back a million times.