A Gift Guide To Galentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every girl loves a good Galentine’s with their best friends. It’s always such a cute tradition, and I am glad to be celebrating again this year. It’s the perfect night for heart-shaped pizzas, baking cookies, and wearing a pink sweat set.

This year, my friends and I are doing Galentine’s, but more like a secret Santa version. We all drew names out of a hat (or spinning wheel on Google), and we each have to spend around 25 dollars on a cute little gift basket. For my person, I got her a cute Valentine’s blanket, candles, and a few other cute trinkets that she loves.

For Galentine’s Day, I feel like you can’t really go wrong. But for the perfect gift, there should be a thoughtful gift, a fun gift, and a gift that you believe the person would use often.

I love a good, thoughtful gift. A thoughtful gift consists of things like a handwritten card, pictures in a picture frame, or something from a memory that you share with the person. These are my favorite types of gifts because they hold great value, and they are not that expensive.

Also, as someone who makes these gifts, I really like doing it just to see the other person’s reaction and bonus points; they are fun to make. Most of the time, I wish that I could keep it for myself.

For something like a fun gift, I think these should be like a squishy toy, a favorite candy or snack, or pajamas, just something fun and girly.

Now, for a gift that you think they would use, I would go with a cute water bottle or mug, candles, makeup or skincare products, tree hut, or anything that they would use in the shower, like bodywash. These gifts aren’t necessary, but I always love getting my friends something they need, so they don’t have to spend the money on it.

I would love any of these gifts, and I think that any girl would for a Galentine’s.

what tiktok says

I have seen a lot of these gift exchanges all over TikTok, and they are just so cute.

We have Jelly cat exchanges, where everyone buys a different Jelly cat for their person, or thong exchanges, which is basically the same thing, just with thongs. I feel like these are the most popular, and I have seen multiple videos of friend groups doing these. They’re so fun!

Then I have seen where people get the same thing for everyone, but it is a small item. So, it would be like a perfume sample, cute face masks, fuzzy socks, the list goes on and on, but basically anything that you would like, get it for your friends, and by the end, you’ll all have a few small items from each other.

I love all of these trends and just think that they are the cutest. Personally, I love using TikTok for inspiration. All you have to do is search for what you’re looking for, and there it is.

Now, I can’t wait to celebrate Galentine’s Day with my best friends over the weekend, and I think it is the perfect excuse to have a fun girls’ night.