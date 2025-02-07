The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was my fifth-grade teacher who sent me down the rabbit hole of Mildred D. Taylor. Starting strong, my fifth-grade class separated from the other fifth-grade class in class books with Mildred D. Taylor’s “Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry”. This life-altering book is possibly my favorite novel and series that I’ve ever read. I could go on and on about the beautiful, authentic way that Mildred D. Taylor writes each character and scene throughout her books, especially in the Logan series. This series includes nine books, and I very quickly found myself running to get through each one.

In case you haven’t gotten the chance to read any of Mildred D. Taylor’s wonderful novel, “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” follows the Logan family in 1930s Mississippi. Specifically, nine-year-old Cassie Logan as she navigates a post-civil war society as a young Black girl. Although there are plenty of side stories and other characters which are just as important. This novel is an excellent representation not only of the time, but the emotions many Black people experienced directly after the Civil War and various situations families in the South found themselves in. From owning land to sharecropping and the unjust treatment from surrounding white families. Mildred D. Taylor captures the complex emotions in such a human way through her writing that is easy to understand. The plot of Mildred’s novel is able to spark conversations both inside and outside of the classroom about the history of the United States and how it affects the world being lived in today.

My fifth-grade teacher introduced the book to our class and expressed the importance of learning about this history despite being through a fictional family, the sentiment and story is more closely aligned to realistic fiction. My teacher also stressed the importance of important conversations and how this part of America’s history has been taught with the assumption that after the Civil War, Black people automatically were treated with respect and empathy. Mildred D. Taylor highlights the harsh reality of post-civil war life for Black people and how diversified experiences truly were in a captivating and page turning novel that turned into a page turning series.

Not only did “Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry” get me re-hooked into reading, but Mildred D. Taylor also made me interested in why people are scared of those who are different in appearance or preferences. As an adolescent education major whose concentration is in English, I think historical realistic fiction is important for students to be exposed to and feel comfortable asking questions and learning how to approach texts like those of Mildred D. Taylor. Mildred D. Taylor and “Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry” had such a huge impact on me to go out of my way to listen to those that are different from me and be able to respect those differences.

Mildred D. Taylor carries a unique perspective and writing style that amplifies her family’s voices and stories from the time period within the fictional Logan family. The backstory of how she was able to weave complex emotions with realistic storytelling that amplifies the quieter parts of American history that can be brushed over is incredible and engaging. Every student in my fifth-grade class was at the edge of our seats wanting to hear the whole story in one sitting, to the point of my teacher moving reading time to the end of the day for the entirety of the novel, because I guess common core math had to be taught every day.

Mildred D. Taylor is an excellent author to look into if you need a good series that is engaging for any age despite her label as writing children’s novels. “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” has a sprinkle of vital history that amplifies some of the best storytelling I’ve seen in children’s literature. If you need something a little more “young adult” for Black history month “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas is an incredible story that examines the present world and police brutality that also has a movie that is quite accurate to the book.