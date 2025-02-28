The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The dreaded question.

“So, what are you going to do with that Communications degree?”

This question never used to bother me. In fact, I loved getting this question at parties, work, and family functions. The question was a catalyst for me to list off all of the rewarding careers that I could dabble in with my degree. Especially toward the beginning of my college career, it seemed I had infinite options. I could go into dozens of fields. I was 17 and 18 years old, so I didn’t have to make an immediate decision.

Now, I am older. I will graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in December 2025.

Now, this question gives my body a physical response. My mind attempts to construct a response that will sound impressive. My heartbeat increases ever so slightly. I feel my stomach flutter.

As someone who used to pride herself on being “put-together” and “Type-A”, I am now both petrified and perfectly content to admit that as of today, I officially have no idea what I am doing.

As of lately, most of my friends have been solidifying their post-grad plans. I love being with them as they receive job offers, grad school acceptances, and plans to move out of state. I love cheering with them, embracing them in big hugs, and popping the champagne.

These moments are full of love, hope, and excitement, and yet they give me anxiety like no other.

What the heck am I doing with my life after I leave this campus – the place that has been my home, my euphoria, and my place of belonging?

Most of my friends are on paths that allow their futures to be slightly more predictable. My education friends are applying for Master’s degrees or deciding what districts they will teach in. My STEM friends are deciding on med schools or the fields of research they want to commit to.

I am at a point currently where I don’t even know what decision to make.

Do I get a Master’s in Marketing? An MBA? Continue without a Master’s altogether?

What will I do once I graduate but still live with my college roommates?

Will I get hired?

I picture my last college summer lying ahead of me. I will work part-time at my restaurant job during the summer’s beginning, then return to campus in July to be an Orientation Leader again.

These are two of my favorite aspects of summer, and I cannot wait. I am dreaming of the sunset boat rides, the afternoon trail walks, and the raspberry ice cream from my local ice cream shop.

Though I get a warm fuzzy feeling picturing this summer, I have to wonder- “Am I doing enough?”

I want an impressive resume. I want to be a corporate working woman.

But I also want a balanced summer. I want to enjoy my last snippets of college and youth.

So, yeah, my mind is scattered. But I am learning to embrace this because I will never have this again.

Never again will I have so many open possibilities and avenues I can explore.

This is certainly a unique period of my life. It’s transitional, it’s intimidating, and yet also liberating.

There are so many question marks above my head as I type this. I am learning this is normal and quite necessary. No matter what happens, I will still be me. I will still have the people, places, and memories I love.

I do not know what I will be doing with my degree this time next year. I may have a job, I may not. I may be working a side job, I may not. But that is not for me to know the answer to right this moment. That is not how life should be savored.

I will make the most of my last two semesters. I will dream, I will laugh, and I will love. I will go to trivia nights and catch up with friends over coffee debriefs. I will enjoy my classes and on-campus job.

I will never have any of this again, and I will act in a way that honors this!